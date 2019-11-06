Fragrance Creators Celebrates Impact, Key Results at 2019 Annual Meeting

Fragrance Creators Association is the voice of the fragrance industry

The association is driving unprecedented value for members and the public through vision and adaptability

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MORRISTOWN, NJ—Fragrance Creators Association gathered members and industry leaders to celebrate a year of unprecedented impact at its 2019 Annual Meeting, held today, November 6, at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, New Jersey. In recapping the association’s key impacts for 2019, its leadership pointed to the organization’s adaptability and focus on delivering results as a crucial factor in its success.“Being a Fragrance Creators member company means you believe deeply in the importance of coming together to do good for the world in ways only possible by working collectively,” said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. “And I believe it is incumbent upon us, as an industry association, to continually demonstrate progress and deliver meaningful and measurable results.”Fragrance Creators’ results demonstrate how the association has driven forward policies that are good for people, perfume, and the planet. The association saved its members millions in unnecessary costs, protected consumers’ right to know and understand, and helped advance the approval of newer, greener fragrance ingredients. Read the full 2019 Impact Report “Fragrance Creators has emerged as association 2.0,” said Robert Weinstein, Ph.D., President & CEO, Robertet USA and Chairman, Fragrance Creators Board of Directors. “The organization has made an incredible transformation in recent years, and has truly become a point of pride for our industry. It's clear Fragrance Creators is primed for maximum impact in 2020 and beyond.”Attendees were also given an exclusive preview of The Fragrance Conservatory website, a public resource for information on all-things fragrance, including ingredients, perfumery, safety, wellness benefits, and more. The site will launch to the public in December 2019. Panelists explored Fragrance Creators’ innovative, collaborative, member-driven approach to this first-of-its-kind project.Capping off its year of impact, Fragrance Creators announced David Dilk, Senior Regulatory Affairs Expert, Givaudan Fragrances Corporation, as the recipient of its 2019 Rising Leader Award. Dilk is a devoted and passionate advocate for Fragrance Creators and common-sense fragrance policy, who has demonstrated leadership as part of the association’s Government & Legislative Affairs and Regulatory Science Executive Committees. Introduced by the Board of Directors in 2018, the annual Rising Leader Award acknowledges emerging industry professionals who have shown a commitment to Fragrance Creators and the fragrance industry at-large. In recognizing Dilk, the association will also make a $2,000 donation to The Trevor Project.###Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the fragrance industry. The organization’s member companies create and manufacture fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products. Fragrance Creators also represents companies that market finished products containing fragrance as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces Fragrance Notes, the publication of record for the fragrance industry, available in print and online at fragrancenotes.org . Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org



