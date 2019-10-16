Fragrance Creators Association's 2019 Perfumery Event Highlights Fragrance’s Role in the Pursuit of Happiness

The interactive scent experience underscores the creativity artistry, science, and passion of the fragrance industry

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fragrance Creators Association demonstrated how fragrance delivers moments of happiness and well-being at its 2019 Capitol Hill Perfumery Event, held today in the Rayburn House Office Building Foyer. This annual event brought together world-renowned perfumers and fragrance leaders with policymakers, staff, and the media for an interactive scent experience that underscored the vital connection between fragrance and sense of smell and our memories and emotions.Through custom fragrances made for the evening, featured perfumers shared the moments, experiences, and relationships that bring them joy—from the bliss of a secluded tropical beach to the warmth of childhood memories in grandmother’s garden. Perfumers included Onno Stofberg of Givaudan Fragrances Corporation; Angélique Nadau and Linda Chinery of Takasago International Corporation (USA); Rafael Trujillo of Procter & Gamble; Violet Zar of Firmenich, Inc.; and Dennis Maroney of IFF.“Great philosophers and thinkers throughout history and across cultures have devoted their lives to helping humankind understand the way toward happiness,” said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO of Fragrance Creators. “Our founding fathers also understood its importance as they codified the pursuit of happiness in the Declaration of Independence.”“Modern research shows that when we are happy, we experience and express more gratitude, which, in turn, uplifts others,” said Ahmed. “And it’s because scent has the strongest and most direct connection to our emotions that fragrance plays such an important role in happiness. Every day, fragrance delivers moments and memories that spark joy, which is what we wanted to bring to Capitol Hill today.”The 2019 Perfumery Event was presented with the support of the Congressional Fragrance Caucus , which was introduced in 2018 and recertified for the 116th Congress. Chaired by Representatives Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12) and Barry Loudermilk (GA-11), the Caucus represents a bipartisan opportunity for policymakers to engage on the science of fragrance, the industry’s contributions to the economy, and more.###Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the fragrance industry. The organization’s member companies create and manufacture fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products. Fragrance Creators also represents companies that market finished products containing fragrance as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces Fragrance Notes, the quarterly publication of record for the fragrance industry, available in print and online at fragrancenotes.org . Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org



