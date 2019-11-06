Swurfer

Swurfer Joins The Arbor Day Foundation’s Time for Trees™ Initiative

CHARLESTON, SC, USA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swurfer today happily announced it is joining the Arbor Day Foundation and its Time for Trees™ Initiative, a commitment to plant 100 million trees in forests and communities worldwide by 2022. As an outdoor swing company, Swurfer relies on healthy trees and bright, blue skies. The Time for Trees™ Initiative leverages trees as a simple, powerful way to reverse the damage done by climate change and addresses the urgency of preserving the necessities of life – like clean air and water, healthy food and a livable climate.

Through the Time for Trees initiative, Swurfer is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to drive awareness around trees as a scalable solution to the world’s most critical environmental issues. Supporting this initiative is an extension of Swurfer’s existing sustainability efforts.

“We are so grateful for the friends, family and community that made the Swurfer dream a reality. Now we are we really proud and happy to be able to contribute back to the community and the great outdoors by partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation,“ said Swurfer Inventor and General Manager Rob Bertschy

Ultimately, the initiative will seek to leverage trees to deliver countless benefits to the environment, global economies and society, including:

• Environment: 100 million trees remove 578,000 tons of chemical pollution from the air. Forests also provide 75 percent of the world’s accessible fresh water by removing impurities and preventing erosion, and a single tree can absorb 48 pounds of carbon dioxide annually to help regulate climate.

• Economy: Trees are a major pillar of the global economy. The timber sector generates $600 billion annually and 54.2 million jobs, and forests also contribute to the recreation and tourism industries.

• Society: Spending time in green spaces is proven to improve health – reducing stress levels, blood pressure and rates of cardiovascular disease. Forests also help advance medical breakthroughs. More than a quarter of modern medicine is derived from tropical forest plants.

The Time for Trees initiative is unique in that it will be powered by corporations, communities as well as individual citizens, showcasing the simplicity of tree planting – in one backyard or at scale. As part of this call to action, the Arbor Day Foundation is also inspiring 5 million tree planters to join in this initiative through existing partnerships and community programs.

About Swurfer

In 2015, Swurfer reinvented the tree swing, combining the best of swings and board sports. Quality build and great outdoor fun has been the simple recipe for Swurfer's success. Today the Swurfer collection is a full swing line featuring classic and new swing form factors, but all developed with premium materials and attention to every detail.



About Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. During the last 45 years, more than 300 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger.

As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.



To learn more about Swurfer, contact Info@swurfer.com, or visit swurfer.com and follow the brand on Facebook @theswurfer and Instagram @theswurfer

To learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation’s Time for Trees initiative or how to get involved, please visit TimeforTrees.org.



