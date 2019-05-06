Masters of Bounce - The Future of Pogo Sticks

FREEHOLD, NJ, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Freehold, NJ — May 6, 2019 — Flybar, the original pogo stick company and maker of the world’s bestselling Master and Maverick pogo sticks, announced today the addition of another great pogo stick brand to its portfolio, Vurtego. These are the most advanced pogo sticks on the planet. Vurtego pogo sticks are widely recognized for their ability to jump over ten feet high and bound over cars with relative ease. When it comes to extreme pogo performance, Vurtego has no equal.

Vurtego’s pogo sticks utilize a patented air spring technology. This air spring can adjust spring tension enabling most anyone to use the high-flying pogo sticks. The more a Vurtego pogo stick’s air spring is inflated, the stiffer the spring becomes. This allows for higher weight capacity, or for lighter-weight users to jump higher than normal. Similarly, lower air pressures can enable children to comfortably jump without reaching extreme heights.

"The Vurtego team is as dedicated and passionate about providing enjoyment for the entire family as we are," stated Rob Bertschy, Director of Business Development at Flybar. "By combining the teams that created the world's first pogo and the most advanced pogo sticks, we can now leverage expertise in design, manufacturing, and marketing, to create a brand new pogo stick experience that will reach much larger audiences than ever before”.

The mechanically advanced design of Vurtego pogo sticks offers several advantages over a traditional pogo stick. They were originally developed to function as a portable trampoline, meant to be lightweight, easily transportable, and highly maneuverable. Their extreme versatility can be tuned to individual’s preferences. Kids can use them. Teenagers can use them. Even a 66-year-old neurosurgeon has found some interesting benefits from them.

“Flybar is the perfect fit for us. Our goal has always been to create a high-end niche pogo stick in order to develop an extreme lifestyle for kids to aspire to—and then scale our design down into something more family-oriented. This is where Flybar fits the bill. They have the manufacturing prowess and wide-reaching market distribution that we’ll be able to capitalize on right from the outset,” said Ian Britt, CEO of Vurtego.

“At Flybar, we are constantly reinforcing our “Masters of Bounce” status with an ever-expanding assortment of jump, hop and bounce products. Now, with Vurtego on-board I’m excited for what we can create and deliver to customers of all ages,” said Saul Wolhendler, President and CEO of Flybar. “

About FLYBAR

Since 1918, Flybar has been The Original Pogo Stick Company. In recent years, Flybar has expanded its product offerings to include all manner of sports products, including swings, sleds, trampolines, skateboards, scooters, safety gear, and more. The company is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey and is privately held. For more information, visit www.flybar.com.

About VURTEGO

Vurtego was founded in 2007 and is located in Mission Viejo, CA. Vurtego is known for its unique air-powered pogo sticks capable of jumping more than ten feet high. Since 2007, Vurtego has produced high-end pogo sticks with the goal of bringing a bit of that old-fashioned childhood joy to adults’ faces. With their patented air spring technology, they have paved the way for an expansion of pogo sticks from toy to the extreme sports sector. For more information, visit www.vurtegopogo.com.

