Kat's Ribbon of Hope 7th Annual Charity Event Raises Over $230,000 for Breast Cancer

We are grateful for the support of our benefactors. We could never do it without you!” — Katerina Raptis

Kat's Ribbon of Hope, held their Seventh Annual Charity Event on October 23, 2019 at CNVS Midtown, in New York City. The keynote speaker was award-winning journalist, bestselling author, motivational speaker, and women’s health & wellness advocate, Joan Lunden.

The event drew in over 275 guests, who enjoyed the evening’s benefit dinner, silent and live auction. Co-Founder and Chairperson Despina Yarian gave the opening remarks reminding everyone that the evening was a celebration of life and the joining of forces to continue to fight the battle against breast cancer. She introduced her sister Katerina, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in her early 30’s and just celebrated her 40th birthday a few days prior to the event.

It was Katerina’s journey that inspired a group of family and friends to start the Kat's Ribbon of Hope foundation in 2013 to help women in need gain access to patient navigation throughout their journey battling breast cancer. Kat's Ribbon of Hope has helped over 1300 women obtain treatment and care through the the fun ding of two full time patient navigators at the Adelphi Women’s Breast Cancer Hotline. In addition Kat's Ribbon of Hope supports important research at The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research at Northwell Health, Weill Cornell Medicine, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Breast Cancer Research.

Kat's Ribbon of Hope has donated over $400,000 to research, over $400,000 to patient navigation, and has pledged an additional $325,000 to research and patient navigation through 2021, totaling 1.1 million in donations.

In her closing remarks, Katerina thanked everyone ; “We are grateful for the support of our benefactors. We could never do it without you!”

Kat’s Ribbon of Hope is a not-for-profit and is recognized as a charitable 501(c)(3) organization.

ABOUT KATERINA RAPTIS

Katerina was diagnosed at the age of 32 and underwent a double mastectomy, reconstruction and chemotherapy treatment. Katerina says:

"Throughout my battle, I tried my best to smile every day – for me, my son, my husband, and my family. I realized that I too gave them the strength to be positive and look to the future with Hope. Still today, on my darkest days, I remind myself of the beautiful blessings life has to offer and that my cancer reinvented me as a new woman a new butterfly. I conquered cancer and adapted to a new me. I am stronger now both inside and out. And I need to take the lessons of the last year to spread my wings and do something to help other women. I pray one day we will find a cure. Until then, my HOPE is that Kat’s Ribbon of Hope will make the difference in the lives of many women."

