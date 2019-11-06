PROJECT RUNWAY SUPERSTAR A’KAI LITTLEJOHN WILL RECEIVE THE CFFA’S EMERGING DESIGNER AWARD

A’kai Littlejohn image: matt furman

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ciné Fashion Film Awards is excited to announce today that A’kai Littlejohn, the breakout star of Project Runway Junior, will be receiving the Emerging Designer Award at this year’s ceremony. A'kai is the youngest fashion designer who recently debuted his first solo collection at New York Fashion Week at age 16 with rave reviews. A’kai is the youngest contestant in history of Project Runway to appear on the show at the age of 13. Since Project Runway he has launched 3 collections and is unstoppable."I am truly honored and beyond grateful that I have been selected as a nominee out of the hundreds of amazing designers for the 2019 Ciné Fashion Film Emerging Designer Award. This means so much to me. Especially with the collection I will be showing, my largest collection to date. I really experimented and went outside of my comfort zone while creating this collection. Therefore, having this collection recognized is extremely sensational for me. Thank you Cinémoi ," said A’kai.Daphna Ziman, president of Cinémoi said “A’kai is our hope for the future. In him we see the essence of elegance that is timeless and enticing. Out of hundreds of amazing designers we chose A’kai because of his great talent, but also because of his kindness and grace with which A’kai welcomes fashion lovers into a magnificent world of art and design.”About Cinémoi:Cinémoi is fast-becoming a leader in the film, fashion, and luxury lifestyle industry, delivering exquisite innovative television network content dedicated to curated programming. Including both modern and classic films, fashion films, fashion weeks around the globe, popular talk shows, film festivals, and international lifestyles.Media Inquiries please contact: Jack Ketsoyan jack@emcbowery.com, Ben Russo ben@emcbowery.com



