Pre-Thanksgiving Potluck Unites Community Leaders on November 23rd

Nonprofit leaders use the CCV Center as a networking hub for new partnerships at the Charity Networking Luncheon earlier this year. On November 23rd, nonprofit leaders and their volunteers are invited to attend the Center’s community potluck at the CCV Center.

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center to unite nonprofits at pre-Thanksgiving potluck on November 23 to commemorate the spirit of giving to the community.

CLEARWATER, FL, US, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of the coming Thanksgiving season, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center will be hosting a potluck for community non-profit leaders and their volunteers on November 23rd. The event is free to attend and guests are encouraged to bring a dish of their favorite food, and share in the holiday spirit with their nonprofit neighbors inside the CCV center.

“The date of the first Thanksgiving dinner here in the United States has been a point of debate – however, what is known is that in 1621, Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Indians shared in what is known today as the ‘first Thanksgiving’,” said Michael Soltero, manager of the CCV Center. “For nearly 400 years the Holiday has carried with it the message to give thanks for what we have and what others have done for us.”

The potluck will include food, old-fashioned games and camaraderie.

Interested guests can get more information on the event or RSVP by contacting the CCV Center directly.

“The nonprofits that the CCV Center works with help make a difference in our own backyards.” said Soltero. “We want to celebrate the season with those who are working to build a better community - exemplifying what humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once said, ‘if a person thinks he can be happy without making those around him happy, he’s crazy.’”

Serving as a no-cost event venue and meeting space for Tampa Bay nonprofits, the CCV Center facilitates the growth of their community outreach through fundraisers and supply drives.

For more information about the CCV Center or to reserve it for your nonprofits next meeting please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.



