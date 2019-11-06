Jo Potter's Song, "Tonight", Debuts at Number 36 on the (U.S.A.) BDS/Billboard Top 40 Indicator Chart

Singer-Songwriter, Jo Potter, is an American independent artist based in Singapore. Her new music is self released on her label, Roar Records.

I specifically wrote 'Tonight' as an anthem to celebrate memorable moments in life and I’m so grateful that it’s resonating with listeners.” — Jo Potter

SINGAPORE, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jo Potter ’s new song “Tonight” has broken into both the BDS/Billboard Top 40 Indicator Chart and the Top 40 Mediabase Activator Chart at #36, a substantial accomplishment for any artist, especially an independent one. The single was written and produced by Ms. Potter and recorded transatlantically in Japan, LA, and Singapore. “One of the best experiences of making this album is having recorded it in some of my favorite cities around the globe. Each song not only has its own meaning in content but is marked by each location that it was recorded.”Her latest album (named after the charting single), 'Tonight', is a 13 song album and a blend of Pop, AAA, Soul, and Rock that was released worldwide in September with resounding positive praise from critics. "I specifically wrote "Tonight" as an anthem to celebrate memorable moments in life and I’m so grateful that it’s resonating with listeners," says Ms. Potter.Her sophomore album, received similar feedback with critics and the "Valentine's Day Song" from her freshman effort played on radio across the USA, charting as the #1 Most Added Song on FMQB's AC40 Chart for three weeks, and hitting the National FMQB Chart at #9 for more than six weeks.Ms. Potter also released an original Christmas song she wrote called, “All Year Long” to radio this week in the UK and Europe. Both “Tonight” and “All Year Long”, are currently available worldwide on all digital platforms including iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify For more information on Jo Potter, please visit her website at www.JoPotter.com



