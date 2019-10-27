Indie Singer Sonwriter, Jo Potter, Climbs The Charts With Two Singles From Different Albums Simultaneously!

In a multitude of renowned artists on major labels, Indie Singer Songwriter, Jo Potter Jo Potter is making her way up and beyond the well known majors with two hit singles. Critics have consistently touted her as an artist that creates emotive and insipiring music with clever lyrics and strong hooks. Her song, “Tonight”, landed this week at #47 on the BDS Top 40 Indicator Chart and #64 on Mediabase Top 40 Activator Chart this past week surpassing artists such as Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and the Chainsmokers.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore, October 25th, 2019 – Jo Potter is a talented and accomplished American singer-songwriter who is based in Singapore and has been in the music industry for years. Upon recent release of her third album last month, her music is getting incredible attention by charting alongside major artists and labels with two singles from different albums. Her song, “ Tonight ”, landed this week at #47 on the BDS Top 40 Indicator Chart and #64 on Mediabase Top 40 Activator Chart this past week surpassing artists such as Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and the Chainsmokers.If this wasn’t impressive enough, her single, “ In Time ” has made a 20+ leap on the Mediabase Top 40 Activator Chart, to #53 concurrently. Through all the attention, Potter remains extremely humbled. “Having both of songs do so well simultaneously is beyond exciting, but still hard for me to fathom,” says Potter with a sheepish smile. “I always considered myself a small indie artist and never imagined I’d be running with the big dogs,” jokes Potter.Potter has released all albums on her independent label, Roar. When asked why she had routed her career this way, Potter reflects a moment and states, “I wanted to create authentic music and didn’t know there was any other way to accomplish this.”And accomplished she is. Critics have consistently touted her as an artist that creates emotive and insipiring music with clever lyrics and strong hooks. Her latest album, “Tonight” is no different with the exception that she has become stronger in her craft. Blending genres of Rock, Pop and Soul, Potter stays true to her roots and continues to create timeless music in an original and unforgettable style that resonates deep inside us all with meaningful and poignant music.'Tonight', is currently available worldwide on all digital platforms (iTunes, Amazon, Spotify), and officially released on September 4, 2019.For more information on Jo Potter, please visit her website at www.jopotter.com



