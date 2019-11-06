Boomi and Thru Partner to Bring iPaaS Integrated Managed File Transfer Solution to Market

Born-in-the-cloud platform eliminates legacy file transfer challenges for B2B processes

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATE, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thru, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-native secure managed file transfer (MFT) solutions, today announced their partnership with Boomi™, a Dell Technologies business, and a leading provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software, and the release of the Thru MFT Connector for Boomi, a powerful addition to the Boomi AtomSphere platform. The Thru MFT Connector, and Thru MFT API’s, provide enterprise IT departments with governance and control of all file transfers across the network from within Boomi AtomSphere.

The Thru MFT Connector provides out-of-the-box access to Thru’s secure file exchange for any Boomi process. Instantly accessible from within the AtomSphere platform, the connector consolidates file transfers in a single, centralized system giving enterprises secure and extremely fast file transfer performance, granular audit visibility, automated partner onboarding, reusable endpoints and the convenience of the cloud. The Thru MFT Connector with the Boomi AtomSphere platform greatly accelerates time to deployment, reducing B2B integration times from days or weeks to minutes.

Ian Snead, CGO of Thru, stated “IT leaders are resolute on improving integration to modernize business processes. The Thru MFT Connector for Boomi facilitates digital transformation of legacy point-to-point file transfer systems to Thru’s modern, highly secure cloud MFT platform. ROI is immediate - faster deployment of new file transfer endpoints, greater insight into file transfer status and issues, increased time savings and improved confidence in file delivery.”

“We strongly believe in the value that our partnership with Thru brings to Boomi customers helping them accelerate business outcomes, faster. Managed File transfer is a critical component of many business processes and modernization projects. There are tremendous benefits to be realized by streamlining and updating legacy file transfer systems with MFT.” stated Reggie Penn, Director, Technology Alliances at Boomi. “The Thru Managed File Transfer (MFT) Connector is a great addition to the AtomSphere platform.”

Conner Forrest, Analyst for Workforce Productivity & Compliance, at 451 Research added,

“We believe that the future of workforce productivity, in part, will be powered by an increase in workflow automation that is contextual and impactful for content and file-based work. The Thru MFT Connector for Boomi offers this type of automation in a manner that is secure and accessible for users in the midst of complex digital transformation efforts.”

Thru MFT is powerful enough to handle the biggest enterprise managed file transfer (MFT) challenges. Multiple verticals such as manufacturing, retail, logistics, transportation, financial services, consumer goods and energy companies use Thru MFT for diverse and unique business processes requiring enterprise-grade, secure file transfer technology.

To learn more about the new Thru MFT Connector for Boomi,please visit: https://www.thruinc.com/mft-connector-for-boomi/

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi’s intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 9000 organizations the ability to future proof their application strategy. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2019 Boomi Inc. Dell, Boomi, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Thru, Inc.

Thru is a leading provider of cloud-native secure managed file transfer (MFT) solutions. Since 2002, Thru has offered market-first technologies designed to tackle the most demanding and complex file transfer challenges. Our customers include Fortune Global 500 manufacturing, retail, logistics, transportation, financial services, consumer goods and energy companies with diverse and unique business processes requiring enterprise-grade, scalable, secure file transfer technology. Visit thruinc.com. or contact sales@thruinc.com.

