Thru Named a Niche Player in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Collaboration Platforms

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thru, Inc., one of the leading file transfer and collaboration platform solution providers, announced today that it is has been named a Niche Player in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Content Collaboration Platforms marking the fourth consecutive year of being included in this Quadrant. In our view, Thru’s placement in the Niche Players quadrant reflects its laser-sharp focus of meeting complex file exchange and content collaboration requirements in this market.

“At Thru, we rely on the core of our technology ecosystem, the Thru File Exchange and Collaboration Platform, to solve unique and challenging file sharing issues in a competitive, over financed, 100-plus vendor CCP market. To us, Thru’s unlimited innovation, no-limits commitment, delivering tailored solutions for the most demanding use cases is a Niche Players quadrant quintessential,” stated Lee Harrison, CEO and founder of Thru.

Gartner’s Magic Quadrant recognizes vendors in the content collaboration platform (CCP) market which “covers a range of products and services that enable content productivity and collaboration.”

Thru's File Exchange and Collaboration Platform is based on a service-oriented architecture (SOA) with extensive APIs for integrating with multiple repositories and applications. File transfer speed and performance is augmented by Thru's OptiSPEED™ high-speed transfer and OptiBAND™ bandwidth management technologies. Thru’s 360-degree access focuses on collaboration, workflow and mobile productivity. Multiple analysts cover Thru’s range of solutions including:

• The Forrester Wave™ - : Enterprise File Sync And Share Platforms — Cloud Solutions, Q4 2017

• 451 Research – “Thru drives network optimization and content automation in parallel”

• Market Deeper Research – Enterprise File Sync and Share Report 2018 - 2024

• XPLOREMR – Global Enterprise File Sync and Share status and Forecast 2025

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Content Collaboration Platforms, (Monica Basso, Michael Woodbridge, and Karen A. Hobert) July 9, 2018.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Thru Inc.

Thru’s File Exchange and Collaboration Platform, with its expansive integration capability and global presence, unshackles the limits on the most challenging Managed File Transfer, Software Delivery and Content Collaboration requirements on a single platform. Visit Thru Inc. or contact sales@thruinc.com