CORALA WEIGHTED BLANKET TEAMS UP WITH CELEBRITY JOURNALIST DARRIEL ROY AS AN AMBASSADOR

BOISE, IDAHO, USA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corala Blanket has teamed up with Celebrity journalist Darriel Roy as their latest ambassador. The Corala Blanket is the world’s first designer blanket that is designed to promote superior relaxation for busy people.

Celebrity Journalist, Darriel Roy who’s a media personality from Toronto, has merged forces with The Corala Blanket to help promote the brand. Darriel Roy has interviewed A-Listers including The Prime Minister of Canada, James Franco, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ed Sheeran to name a few. Her celebrity interviews are currently aired on AOL Video owned by Verizon for global distribution.

The Corala Blanket was carefully designed with the help of medical professionals. Weighted blankets work to increase serotonin levels and help people relax more. The Corala Blanket is made out of 100% cotton, real glass beads and follows sustainable practices in their facilities to ensure green living. Made of premium quality, the Corala Blanket uses smaller than average diamond square patterns which makes the weight distribution even on the body.

“When we first discovered weighted blankets, we were intrigued as everyone else. We have experienced the enhanced relaxation that everyone was talking about. We use real glass beads in the blanket as weight It is odorless and non-toxic. Never plastic or synthetics like some other products.”- Lez - founder of Corala Blanket.

With Corala Blanket, you are able to enjoy the comfort of a weighted blanket all year round with two free duvets included when you make a purchase.. The Corala Blanket is quilted with double reinforced stitches to prevent leaking and improved durability. Weighing 20 lbs, this queen size blanket is the best combination according to research. The product comes in an attractive gift box suitable for gifting or storing your blanket! Perfect for the Holiday season just around the corner. The Corala Blanket’s vibrant living coral colour - was the chosen colour of year for 2019 by Pantone Colour professionals. The Corala Blanket has free shipping within the US & a 30 day trial.

For more information on The Corala Blanket, visit www.coralablanket.com. You can follow Darriel Roy on her social media handles at @officialdarriel on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter & www.darrielroy.com



