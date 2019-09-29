Corala Blanket Launches Premium Weighted Blanket Set

Corala Blanket - premium weighted blanket Corala Blanket - premium weighted blanket

Corala Blanket is a new startup company that has launched with a premium designer weight blanket set - two duvets included and packaged in a Gift Box

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corala Blanket is a new startup that specializes in premium weighted blankets. Their company has recently launched with a weighted blanket set that is the result of months of designing, testing and collaboration between regular everyday users and medical professionals that understand the benefits of weighted blankets. Corala Blanket’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life by providing them with the most durable, comfortable and effective blanket on the market.

The name comes from the color, Living Coral, which was voted 2019’s Pantone Color of the Year by design and color professionals. The weighted blankets are made from 100% cotton, real glass beads and follow strict workmanship practices to provide the best product possible. It’s filled with 170gsm 3D hollow fiber blend and odorless, non-toxic and lead-free glass beads. The blanket is quilted with double reinforced stitches and edges to prevent leaking and improve durability. The blanket It also utilizes smaller-than-average 4x4” diamond squares to keep the weight distributed perfectly at all times. The premium quality and unique color of the Corala blanket makes it a great addition to luxury homes and also a great gift idea.

The company also vowed to reduce its carbon emissions by working with green fulfillment facilities in the United States. Total product shipment emissions are calculated and donations are made to support Carbonfund.org’s carbon reduction products which neutralizes the emissions generated from the company’s shipments.

The Corala Blanket Set is now available for purchase and includes the Corala Weighted Blanket, a free Winter Duvet Cover, Summer Duvet Cover and comes in a Corala gift box. Shipping is free of charge to the lowest 48 states and the company offers a 30-day trial with a free return if customers are not satisfied. The product also comes with a 1-year warranty to cover defects. For more details, please refer to the contact details below.

Corala Blanket unboxing and review



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.