Awesome Texting Contest for Men Who Celebrate Women Launches to Reward Fun Food

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'iCelebrate Women' to have fun, inspire men, and make a difference; most inspiring text wins fun food reward.

Not all men are created equal, some actually use their words to empower and hold women in high regard, start today...and have fun for good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Rewarding LA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency is sponsoring ' iCelebrate Women ,' inspiring men to have fun for good in LA by participating in a purpose driven contest. Every week, a group of moms will choose the most inspiring text; and a man will win fun food reward. At the end of each month, the 'most excellent' entry will also be rewarded a $100 gift card to one of LA's Best restaurants.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join us to have fun for good. Simply text us how you celebrate women (your mom, wife/girlfriend, daughter, co-worker, boss, and grandma too) just make it short like a tweet...most inspirational wins food every week. Enjoy gift cards to Peet's Coffee, Poke, and Whole Foods."How Men Participate in 'iCelebrate Women' and Win Fun Food Rewards 1. Must be 21 years old and live in LA.2. Every week a group of moms will choose a winner (most inspirational).3. Text Your Entry; make it short like a tweet (visit www.RewardingLA.com to get phone number).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Women, now you can inspire your men to say sweet things about you...and win fun food rewards too."AboutRecruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We represent talented professionals who love to find jobs where they use their talent for good. And generate proceeds for Kid causes and purposeful experiences that transform people's lives www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good (R4G) is sponsoring Rewarding LA to help fund kid causes and improve the quality of life. Participate to enjoy L.A.'s Best Fun Food Rewards Visit www.RewardingLA.com "Created by a good hombre who celebrates women."



