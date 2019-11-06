Awesome Texting Contest for Men Who Celebrate Women Launches to Reward Fun Food
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'iCelebrate Women' to have fun, inspire men, and make a difference; most inspiring text wins fun food reward.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join us to have fun for good. Simply text us how you celebrate women (your mom, wife/girlfriend, daughter, co-worker, boss, and grandma too) just make it short like a tweet...most inspirational wins food every week. Enjoy gift cards to Peet's Coffee, Poke, and Whole Foods."
How Men Participate in 'iCelebrate Women' and Win Fun Food Rewards
1. Must be 21 years old and live in LA.
2. Every week a group of moms will choose a winner (most inspirational).
3. Text Your Entry; make it short like a tweet (visit www.RewardingLA.com to get phone number).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Women, now you can inspire your men to say sweet things about you...and win fun food rewards too."
About
Recruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We represent talented professionals who love to find jobs where they use their talent for good. And generate proceeds for Kid causes and purposeful experiences that transform people's lives www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good (R4G) is sponsoring Rewarding LA to help fund kid causes and improve the quality of life. Participate to enjoy L.A.'s Best Fun Food Rewards Visit www.RewardingLA.com "Created by a good hombre who celebrates women."
