Dental Implants in Reading Replacing Missing Teeth

A single dental implant from the team of Reading dentists at ADS costs only $2,000.

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Dental Solutions is offering dental implants in Reading. A single dental implant includes both the abutment and crown for only $2,000. Thousands of patients have turned to the team of Reading dentists for affordable, natural-looking replacements for their missing teeth.

“Dental implants offer stability and longevity,” explains Dr. Michelle Bernreuther. “They’re one of the most popular treatments available for missing teeth.”

ADS also offers dentures in Reading. Dentures are another solution for patients who may be missing teeth. Full dentures cost only $650 per arch and partial dentures cost only $750 per arch. Implant-retained dentures are available for only $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s existing lower denture. Dental implants help keep dentures from growing loose over time.

To learn more about dentures and dental implants in Reading, request a free consultation with ADS by visiting https://affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted in Reading, West Chester, Limerick, Easton, and Lansdale.



About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

