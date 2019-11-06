Future Soldier Technology 2020 Speakers Have Been Announced

Future Soldier Technology Conference & Focus Day | London, UK | March 2020

SMi Reports: Speakers announced for the upcoming 6th Annual Future Soldier Technology conference in London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group is delighted to announce the return of the successful Future Soldier Technology conference for its 6th year, taking place on 10th and 11th March 2020 in London. It will also be accompanied by a pre-conference Focus Day on Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness on 9th March. The dismounted soldier is at the core of all military operations, and it is therefore crucial for them to be equipped with the latest innovative technology to maintain competitive advantage.For those interested in attending, there is an early bird offer with a £400 saving for bookings made by 29th November: www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/EINpr2 Key Featured speakers include:• Lieutenant Colonel Toby Lyle, SO1 Command and Battlespace Management, British Army• Colonel Francois-Regis Dabas, Director Capability Development, French Army• Lieutenant Colonel Christophe Wallner, Army Concepts and Capabilities Development Centre, German Army• Mr Gene Klager, Deputy Director CCDC C5ISR Center, US Army• Lieutenant Colonel Jan Vandamme, Head of the Implementation Team Land Simulations, Land Component, Operational Command, Ministry of Defence, Belgium Major Ricardo Jorge Parcelas Araujo e Silva, Capabilities Department, Portuguese Army• Captain Matthew Isenor, Project Director - Integrated Soldier System, Canadian Army Mr Lars Erik Olsen, Principal Scientist Norwegian Defence Research Establishment, Norwegian MoD• Colonel (Ret'd) Richard Hansen, Former Program Manager, Soldier Warrior, PEO Soldier, US Army• Mr Nick Taylor, Soldier Training and Special Programmes Team Leader, UK MoD• Mr Rick Stone, Vice President of Strategic Planning, GMRE Inc• Colonel Moises Serrano Martinez, Future Combat Soldier Program Technical Director, MoD of Spain• Ms Lisa Amling, VP of Product Development, Small Format Connector Systems, Glenair, Inc• Major Jari Tiilikka, Program Manager Dismounted Soldier System, Finnish Defence Forces• Richard Waldrom, Capture Manager, Soldier Systems, Ultra Electronics• Major Marco Dâmaso, System Portfolio Manager Special Units, Swiss Armed Forces• Dr Darren Browning, LCG DSS / Power Group Chairman, Senior Technical Lead Power, DSTL UK MoD• Brigadier Matt Jackson, Brigade Commander, 3 Commando Brigade, Royal Marines• Lieutenant Colonel Morgan Gustafsson, Head of Swedish Armed Forces Subarctic Warfare Center, Swedish Armed Forces• Colonel Johanes Bogner, Head of Project Team, Soldat der Zukunft, Austrian Army• Mr Steven A. Sliwa, Deputy Director, Rapid Equipping Force• Dr Max Winkelmann, Scientist Signatronics, Fraunhofer IOSB• Dr Arend Woering, Program manager Soldier Systems Research, TNO• Dr Nicolas Mueller, Director Weapon Systems, Armasuisse, DDPS SwitzerlandIn addition to the agenda, there will be a pre-conference focus day held on 9th March 2020. The Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness Focus Day will enable technical experts, military end users and solution providers to discuss the latest developments in communication digitisation, advanced autonomous software and systems and dismounted unmanned sensor technology.Future Soldier Technology 2020Conference: 10th – 11th March 2020Focus Day: 9th MarchCopthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKLead Sponsor: Black Diamond Advanced TechnologyGold Sponsor: GlenairSponsors and Exhibitors: 3M, Marlborough Communications Ltd, Ultra Electronics--- ENDS –Contact Information:For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



