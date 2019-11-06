 ARTMATTAN FILMS ACQUIRES USA RIGHTS TO CENSORED BRAZILIAN ACTION DRAMA MARIGHELLA

ArtMattan Films has announced the acquisition of Brazilian action drama Marighella, the directing debut from journalist, musician, and actor Wagner Moura

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtMattan Films, the film distribution arm of ArtMattan Productions, has announced the acquisition of Brazilian action drama Marighella, the directing debut from journalist, musician, and actor Wagner Moura (Elite Squad; Pablo Escobar in "Narcos".) The deal was signed with Wild Bunch.

Marighella made its world premiere screening at Berlinale 2019 out of competition and is currently screening in major festivals in the USA. The festival run will be followed by a theatrical opening in early 2020, then a digital and home-video bow.

Currently censored in Brazil, Marighella is set in 1969 and is based on the life of Afro-Brazilian politician and guerrilla fighter Carlos Marighella. Facing a violent military dictatorship and with little support from a timid opposition, writer-turned-politician Carlos Marighella organizes a resistance movement. Alongside revolutionaries 30 years younger than him and willing to fight, the revolutionary leader opts for action.

The film is adapted from the biography Marighella - O Guerrilheiro que Incendiou o Mundo, by Mario Magalhaes. Brazilian musical artist, songwriter, and actor Seu Jorge plays Carlos Marighella.



“Marighella is an urgent film in its commitment and cinematic intensity, and it could hardly be more timely.” ~ Jonathan Romney, Screen International

“Once you accept its binary us-and-them worldview, Marighella works fine as an exciting and highly assured debut, with a terrific ensemble cast at its heart.” ~ Stephen Dalton, Hollywood Reporter



