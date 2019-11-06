Indian American Film-maker Sharma's script A Dream in Frames competing in the Million Dollar AT&T Untold Stories Grant

A Dream In Frames

Being a recipient of this grant would be a true honor and a grateful encouragement for a country of 3 Billion People. Says the Indian American Film-maker.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Divyansh Sharma, a rising name in the Independent Film-making community is going after the Million Dollar AT&T : Untold Stories Initiative grant with his feature film script “A Dream In Frames” along with the TFI SLOAN Film-maker fund for scientific, mathematic and technological innovation themed films.Sharma, an Indian-American multi award winning actor and director wrote A Dream in Frames to capture the struggles that an Indian actor of color like himself and many other actors from under-represented communities go through in the uphill battle of breaking into Hollywood. The script has already won a screenwriting award at Los Angeles Film Awards.The AT&T Untold Stories Initiative will be in it’s fourth year. An aspiring filmmaker from an underrepresented community will receive a $1 million grant, gain access to mentorship from industry leaders, premiere their film at the Tribeca Film Festival, and more including the opportunity for distribution on AT&T’s video services.Sharma who has taken to making his own films by writing, acting and directing in them as a way to break status quo and rebrand Indians in Hollywood believes his film is a perfect candidate for such a prestigious grant.Sharma says “A Dream in Frames fully embraces the current mindset of many aspiring creatives, but also highlights the major forces that are changing the industry in ways not seen since the introduction of television. A Dream in Frames isn’t just an underdog story about two creative artists, but a current time capsule of the state of creativity and film-making in contemporary Hollywood. Being a recipient of this grant would be a true honor and a grateful encouragement for a country of 3 Billion People.”Since there had been talks about Sharma incorporating AI with his film-making. We asked him about the TFI SLOAN Film-maker’s fund and the technological innovation Sharma is bringing to the table. His answer didn’t disappoint. “A Dream in Frames is a flagship project of the partnership between Origins Productions and Thalamus Irwine, (a division of Poletus media) aimed at full scale integration of artificial intelligence with every facet of filmmaking, giving the creatives of a not so distant tomorrow the tools to create things in ways never possible before. This integration of AI will allow for faster editing times, reduced costs and allow for innovation to take place in the film industry with films being made and brought into light that perhaps would have just been.”While the young film-maker is yet to have a finished feature film credit under his belt. His proven success with short films and his larger than life vision make it clear that he is perhaps one of the smartest minds working in the entertainment industry and is well on his way to be recognized as an auteur.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.