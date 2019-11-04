Cigarettes in December : A Film shot completely on LED

Cigarettes in December - An all LED light set

Shot completely on Led. Cigarettes in December promotes green and environment friendly ways to film.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winner of multiple Best Drama Awards, this latest short film by the director duo of Divyansh Sharma and Anthony Villanueva is the short film we need. Tackling heavy duty subjects like sexual trauma, mental health and suicide ; Cigarettes in December not only makes these subjects accessible but also does it in a way that perhaps is something Hollywood can aspire towards.The project was shot completely with LED lights ; not a single tungsten industry standard light was incorporated. The director of photography Samuel Morgan is said to be responsible for introducing the idea to the directors who went ahead with it. Using Phillips Hue lights and Quasar LEDs, the crew controlled the setting to achieve the desired result promoting greener and environment friendly ways to film.Led Aputure LS1 for example requires less than half the power of a 300W and is just as bright. Couple that with the fact that LED lights only heat up to a fraction of a Tungsten light prove to be an instant hit for an independent film set where time is sparse and the portability of equipment is a big issue. However, since an LED light that has been on for 30 Minutes straight produces significantly less heat than a tungsten, it can be picked up and transported the very next instant.The Phillips Hue lights work with a custom Hue App from a smartphone using the wifi router as an interface, and was a game changer for the crew. “The lights could not only be tweaked to match the exact colour palettes required but also made the entire shoot more efficient “ says Sharma ,the actor and co-director of the film.Cigarettes in December , is presently in the film festival circuit and is yet to have a public premiere. For more information on the film , you can follow the @CIDMOVIE on Instagram.



