SSEC Energy International Awarded Second Stage Carbon Trust Grant

The Carbon Trust

Carbon Trust awards SSEC Energy International with a further funding for the continued development of fuel cell catalysts

SHATIN, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SSEC Energy International , the Hong Kong based developer of materials innovation, is please to announce a second grant awarded by the Carbon Trust to continue on from its first stage development process to develop innovative catalysts for advanced fuel cell technologies.First awarded funding in 2017, SSEC Energy will, under the grant, continue to research and develop fuel cell technologies for a further period of three years as the company targets a cost-efficient, commercially viable solution alternative to existing catalysts used for proton exchange membrane “PEM” fuel cells.SSEC Energy’s existing PEM technologies have been successfully trialled by a number of leading automotive manufacturers and Internet of Things applications. Utilizing its collaboration initiative, SSEC Energy will continue to improve energy source efficiencies in real world applications as demand from manufacturing divisions continues to call for more efficient, price sensitive sources of power.Dr. Min Tsai, SSEC Energy International’s CEO - “We are committed to the future and the future is committed to low carbon innovation. Developing materials for energy conversion remains our primary goal as we partner with likeminded companies to accelerate the discovery of energy efficient solutions that will power the way we live our lives in the future.”Dr. Kwok Chung Yin, SSEC Energy International’s CTO - “We have made exceptional progress over the first stage of the Carbon Trust project, developing novel technologies and incorporating them into the manufacturing processes of some of the world’s leading corporations. Reducing the carbon footprint of automobiles, home and industrials is an absolute possibility as more and more energy efficient innovations make their way into the real world and into our every day lives.”ABOUT SSEC ENERGY INTERNATIONALSSEC Energy International is a research and development intensive company, with a proven history of materials innovation producing performance lithium compounds intended to accelerate the development of battery technology, electronic devices and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The Company’s primary technology and intellectual properties are critical inputs used in various battery fuel-cell performance applications.



