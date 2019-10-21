SSEC Energy International Advances Graphene Layered Lithium-ion Battery For Automotive Industry

SSEC Energy International

Hong Kong based innovator successfully advances graphene layering mechanism to enhance battery efficiency for electric vehicles.

SHATIN, HONG KONG, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SSEC Energy International , the Hong Kong based research and development firm has taken a significant step forward with the development of its graphene lithium-ion fuel cell technology by uncovering a breakthrough layering technique that compounds energy flow efficiencies.Lithium-ion battery technology has long been identified as the chosen power source for battery technology due to quick charging rate, storage capabilities and energy release sustainability. As the realms of possibility for the advancement of technological applications extends beyond what is feasible with current battery power capabilities, SSEC Energy International has identified the components of graphene as the material most likely to act as the catalyst which will take fuel cell technology onto the next stage of its evolution.“Lithium-ion batteries have without doubt changed the way consumers, businesses and medical practices operate. The ability to replenish charge at speed whilst conducting power over longer durations has been the major catalyst for the explosive growth in the smart-device and automotive sectors,” commented Dr. Kwok Chung Yin, SSEC Energy International’s CTO.“However in a competitive electronics market place where possibilities evolve at such a rapid rate, the energy flow capacities with existing battery technology has reached its peak and entered a persons of stagnation. Application development is becoming restricted by the limitations of power source technologies.”“At SSEC Energy, our team of engineers are working with graphene material at the atomic level, and merging its unique properties through a layering process with conforming nanoparticles to create increased energy flow efficiency of lithium-ions with rapid charging and extended usage cycles of a battery.”“The performance efficiency levels of the graphene layering process has demonstrated a significant improvement on existing lithium-ion technologies. In addition to this, the layering of different nanoparticles produces a change in the overall conductive performance of a cell. With this in mind, we now have the ability to customize battery performance to create a seamless alignment with the usage preferences of a wide range of application requirements,” continue Dr. Kwok Chung Yin.With a more robust power source available to developers of electronically dependent applications, graphene layered battery technologies are being incorporated into the research and development programs of leading automotive companies as they pursue the opportunity scope presented by the rapidly advancing market for electronically powered vehicles.



