Quikteks Tech Support Urges Companies to Upgrade From Windows 7, Ramifications For Not Upgrading

End of Life Support for Windows 7 is January 14, 2020.

Local managed service provider Quikteks Tech Support is urging companies to Upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10 if they had not already done so.

One of the biggest mistakes you can make when upgrading from Windows 7 is to wait” — Andrew Rich, CEO

FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local managed service provider Quikteks Tech Support is urging companies to Upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10 if they had not already done so.What happens when Windows 7 support ends? Microsoft will no longer issue service packs and security patches, leaving Windows 7 PCs vulnerable to cyberattacks, hacking, viruses, and other threats."Cybercriminals are always on the lookout for easy ways to break into computer systems," says Andrew Rich, CEO of Quikteks Tech Support. "Older, unsupported operating systems are prime targets. In supported operating systems, once a vulnerability is discovered, it's patched and the cybercriminals are thwarted. When Windows 7 end-of-support is reached, it will no longer be supported in this manner, and cybercriminals know it."The potential implications of not upgrading to Windows 10 include:• Multiplying security holes -- Hackers know that Microsoft won't patch Windows 7 after January 14, 2020, so Windows 7 is expected to become an easy target.• Compliance issues -- Is your business subject to regulations like HIPAA, PCI, PHI, or ITAR? In order to remain compliant, you must not have unsupported operating systems or software on your network. If you don't upgrade to Windows 10, you will become noncompliant on January 14, 2020.• Compatibility and connectivity issues -- As operating systems age, they can no longer keep up with modern hardware, software, and various protocols as vendors develop new products for current and planned operating systems. New software, peripherals, hardware, and wireless devices may not work with Windows 7."One of the biggest mistakes you can make when upgrading from Windows 7 is to wait," Rich said. "A successful upgrade requires both planning and time to ensure all of the hardware and software tasks can be completed in the correct sequence as well as to keep service disruptions to a minimum."Rich stresses that businesses should take action now. "For businesses that are still on Windows 7, we urge you to upgrade to Windows 10 before mid-January, which will be here before you know it. We are here to help if you have any questions. "Visit Quikteks.com or call 973-882-4644.About QuikteksBased in Fairfield, New Jersey, Quikteks delivers cutting-edge, reliable and cost-effective business technology solutions to small and medium-sized businesses in the Tri-State area. The company's computer solutions include 24-hour tech support, help desk support, computer support, consulting, and storing valuable and confidential data in a secure cloud.



