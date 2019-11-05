Sound Money Scholarship Winners Announced 7 Outstanding Thinkers Earn Nearly $10,000 in Tuition Assistance

For the fourth-straight year, a national precious-metals dealer has teamed up with the Sound Money Defense League to offer a gold-backed scholarship.

This year’s competition resulted in the largest turnout we’ve ever seen, and we expect that trend to continue.” — Jp Cortez

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven outstanding students beat out over 100 of their high-school and college peers in making the best case for sound money through an international, gold-backed scholarship competition—and the winners walked away with almost $10,000 in scholarship awards for their exceptional, thought-provoking essays.For the fourth-straight year, Money Metals Exchange, a national precious-metals dealer that was recently ranked “Best in the USA,” has teamed up with the Sound Money Defense League to offer the first gold-backed scholarship of the modern era.These groups have set aside 100 ounces of physical gold to reward exemplary students who display a thorough understanding of economics, monetary policy, and sound money.The Money Metals Exchange and Sound Money Defense League 2019 Sound Money Scholarship winners are as follows:Undergraduate Winners:First place: Emma Worthington, Fort Hays State UniversitySecond place: Emily Arguelles, 12th grade, HomeschooledThird place: Spencer Call, University of UtahFourth place: Marika Sullivan, Macalester CollegeGraduate Winners:First place: Kristoffer Hansen, University of AngersSecond place: Sydney Bright, University of PortlandThird place: Ronald Pan, Azusa Pacific UniversityUpon the selection of these top seven students, the People’s Choice Award portion of the contest begins. The People’s Choice Award goes to the student whose essay attracts the most page views and interest on social media (shares, likes, retweets, etc., on Facebook and Twitter).The following blue-ribbon panel of judges selected the finalists:Jacob Hornberger, Future Freedom FoundationDr. Karl-Friedrich Israel, Institute for Economic Policy, Leipzig UniversityAndrew Moran, LibertyNationJohn Tamny, FreedomWorksSince its creation in 2016, the Sound Money Scholarship has had hundreds of applicants representing more than 250 different high schools, colleges, institutes, and universities across more than 40 states, 5 countries, and 4 continents.“Students everywhere are waking up to the ongoing and deliberate devaluation of the Federal Reserve Note (today referred to as the ‘dollar’) – an immoral, central-bank policy that punishes savers, wage-earners, and retirees the most,” said Stefan Gleason, president of Money Metals Exchange.“Our scholarship gives students the opportunity to display their understanding of economics while lessening the burden of the significantly inflated costs associated with attending college,” said Jp Cortez, policy director of the Sound Money Defense League. “This year’s competition resulted in the largest turnout we’ve ever seen, and we expect that trend to continue.”The deadline to submit applications for consideration next year is October 31, 2020. For more information, visit moneymetals.com/scholarship or email scholarship@moneymetals.com.



