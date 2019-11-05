EJL Wireless Research Reports Global Macrocell BTS Antenna Shipments Down 1% in 2018

5G 1+0 site configuration drives antenna integration; Passive antenna shipments decline 3% as industry shifts to higher port count antennas

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shipments of outdoor macrocell BTS antennas experienced a decline of 1% in 2018, according to the latest report from EJL Wireless Research titled “Global BTS Antenna Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2023 11th Edition.” “Passive antenna shipments declined by 3% year over year but total port counts increased 26% year over year, supporting our thesis that while total passive antenna radome shipments are expected to see a continued decline, overall antenna port counts will continue to increase in addition to increasing average selling prices,” says founder and President, Earl Lum. EJL Wireless Research is forecasting increasing antenna unit shipments over the next several years as active MM-ARS products for 5G offset declining passive antenna volumes.

Huawei Technologies retained its number one ranking for global antenna market share with Chinese antenna vendors dominating, controlling four of the top five market share positions and 66% market share overall in 2018.

“For initial 5G deployments, we believe the use of 8T8R will drive growth in the FDD/TDD antenna product segment and will also drive industry adoption of multi-port RF cluster connectors for antennas to reduce jumper cable installation complexity as antennas have now reached 30-ports and may continue to increased to 45-ports in the future if the wireless industry accelerates the adoption of LTE FDD 8T8R. Other key trends in the antenna industry including the migration to more sophisticated and accurate antenna wind load data and the evolution of 1+0 AP-MM-ARS (active passive massive MIMO antenna radio system) solutions with integrated low band dipoles,” says Lum.

About EJL Wireless Research

EJL Wireless Research provides proprietary, accurate and cutting-edge market analysis and consulting services on the wireless technology ecosystem. The firm's wireless infrastructure research focuses on vertical elements of the wireless ecosystem including telecommunication standards evolution, global and regional regulatory issues, spectrum availability, mobile operators, and mobile infrastructure equipment vendors. In addition, the firm provides analysis across horizontal technology suppliers including RF semiconductor materials, RF semiconductor/components, and RF subsystems. Our goal is to provide our clients with critical market analysis and information.

EJL Wireless Research believes it has a corporate responsibility, both local and international, in giving back to the community. Please visit our website for more information about the charitable organizations it supports at: http://www.ejlwireless.com/corporate_responsibility.html.

EJL Wireless Research is managed by Earl Lum. Mr. Lum has over 25 years of experience within the wireless industry including 8 years as an Equity Research Analyst on Wall Street. The company is headquartered in Half Moon Bay, CA. For more information about EJL Wireless Research, please visit the company’s website at www.ejlwireless.com.





