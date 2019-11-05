Rosoka Software announces the release and availability of v7.2 of Rosoka’s text analytics product suite!

Throughput performance improvements, Java 12 support, Docker integration, and normalization of relative time expressions enhance Rosoka's product suite

HERNDON, VA, USA, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosoka Software is proud to announce the release and availability of v7.2 of Rosoka’s text analytics product suite: Rosoka Server, Rosoka SDK, and Rosoka Studio. The new release provides significant throughput performance improvements, supports Java 12, provides a Docker integration to provide greater deployment flexibility, and improves the normalization of relative time expressions.Rosoka is committed to supporting the high-volume processing requirements that our customers face in today’s fast-paced world. Rosoka v7.2 has been optimized to perform our full suite of analysis even faster. While Rosoka’s processing speed has always been industry-leading, Rosoka 7.2 is now 27% faster than the previous version. As always, the Rosoka solution can be scaled to handle the largest volumes in the timeframe required.Providing high-quality, NLP-based entity extraction and text analytics that can run locally on an end-user device in the field, or as part of an Enterprise Big Data Service, is fundamental to Rosoka’s product strategy. The support of Java 12 provides our clients and partners with more flexibility. The Docker implementation option offers Rosoka clients the flexibility to deploy Rosoka in their elastic deployments.Being able to understand the Who, What, When, and Where of a document is central to Rosoka processing. Phrases like, "last Tuesday" or "FQ1" are relative to some other date identified within a document. The enhancement to relative time expressions provides improved fidelity of normalizations to an ISO 8601 format, which now looks at a document’s anchor date to algorithmically decide what the absolute date is likely to be. This enhancement provides even more insight to support the analysis of unstructured data."We take pride in making sure that Rosoka is the fastest and most tunable NLP tool suite available for any use case." said Gregory Roberts, Founder & CEO, "Version 7.2 demonstrates our commitment to delivering highly performant, flexible solutions for our Customers."About Rosoka SoftwareRosoka pioneered the philosophy that the content should speak for itself. Rosoka's multilingual product suite is used to enhance mission-critical solutions in a wide range of applications and markets. Today, Rosoka software provides optimized insights by extracting entities, relationships, sentiment, and location from documents in over 200 languages. For more information visit www.rosoka.com or contact us at info@rosoka.com.



