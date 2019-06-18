Rosoka Software & Net Vision Consultants awarded DOJ Data Analytics Solutions and Services blanket purchase agreement

Under the estimated $500 million in solutions and services over the multi-year term Rosoka has agreed to provide enhanced metadata and advanced analytics.

HERNDON, VA, USA, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosoka Software today announced that its teaming partner Net Vision Consultants has been selected as one of several prime contractors for the Department of Justice (DOJ) Data Analytics Solutions and Services blanket purchase agreement (BPA). The DOJ estimates that it will purchase $500 million in solutions and services over the multi-year term of this Blanket Purchase Agreement. Under this agreement, Rosoka has agreed to provide enhanced metadata and advanced analytics, which will include language identification, entity extraction, geo-mapping of locations, a gazetteer for places entity coordinates, anaphora resolution, entity multi-vector sentiment analysis, salience analysis, and relationship extraction in any of 200+ languages.“This award is further validation that Rosoka's proven NLP-based entity extraction and text analytics technology delivers measurable value to system integrator partners as they design, propose and deploy innovative solutions for managing the growing volumes of unstructured data for federal and commercial clients,” said Gregory Roberts, the company’s founder and CEO. This was the second major multi-million dollar, multi-year subcontract received by Rosoka in the past few months. The Net Vision Consultants team consisted of Norseman Defense Technologies, Southern Cross Engineering (an Entegra Systems subsidiary), Rosoka Software, Inc., Jovian Concepts, Inc, and Enlighten IT Consulting (a Macaulay-Brown, Inc. company).For more information please contact Kurt MichelAbout Rosoka SoftwareRosoka pioneered the philosophy that the content should speak for itself. Rosoka's multilingual product suite is used to enhance mission-critical solutions in a wide range of applications and markets. Today Rosoka software provides optimized insights by extracting entities, relationships, sentiment, and location from documents in over 200 languages.For more information visit www.rosoka.com or contact us at info@rosoka.com.



