Apple Pay Coming to Fibank’s Customers

Fibank is the first bank in Bulgaria enabling its customers to make payments using Apple Wallet

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibank (First Investment Bank), in cooperation with Mastercard, has launched the Apple Pay service. It allows any Fibank customer having a Mastercard debit or credit card to add it to the Apple Wallet and transform mobile payments with an easy, secure and private way to pay that’s fast and convenient.

Security and privacy is at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by credit and debit cards. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch.

Online shopping in apps and on websites accepting Apple Pay is simple with Touch ID, or just double-click the side button and glance at your iPhone X to authenticate with Face ID. There’s no need to manually fill out lengthy account forms or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information with Apple Pay. When paying for goods and services on the go in apps or Safari, Apple Pay works with iPhone 6 and later, iPhone SE, iPad Pro, iPad (5th Generation), iPad Air 2, and iPad mini 3 and later. You can also use Apple Pay in Safari on any Mac introduced in or after 2012 running macOS Sierra and confirm the payment with iPhone 6 or later or Apple Watch, or with Touch ID on the new MacBook Pro. You can digitize your card through Apple Wallet, or through a registered mobile device in the My Fibank app.

For more information on Apple Pay, visit: https://www.apple.com/bg/apple-pay/





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.