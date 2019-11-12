Teens Finding Affordable Braces in Easton, PA

Braces in Easton are available from Lehigh Valley orthodontists at Exeter Ortho

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braces in Easton are available from Exeter Orthodontics for only $3,995. This all-inclusive price covers x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs. Even emergency visits are included.

“The cost of braces is a difficult topic for many parents,” says Dr. John Pardini, dentist in Easton. “We want parents to know that we will work with them to ensure their child has access to quality orthodontic care.”

Free consultations are offered and payment plans are available.

In addition to traditional braces, Invisalign in Easton is also available for $3,995. Invisalign aligners are transparent and can be removed as needed for eating, drinking, and brushing. The aligners gradually shift teeth into place over time and are extremely successful, if worn regularly.

To learn more about Invisalign and braces in Easton, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. Free consultations are available. New patients are being accepted.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

