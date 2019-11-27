Quality Fly Student Achieves ATPL Integrated License in Record Time

Quality Fly Flight School Quality Fly Quality Fly

Ryan Stock, a student from Quality Fly, has become the first student in Europe to complete an ATPL-Integrated course in just twelve months.

MADRID, ESPAñA, November 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quality Fly announces that student, Ryan Stock, has completed an Integrated Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL-Integrated) course in 12 months. While most students take 16 to 24 months to complete this course, the record was 14 months prior to Stock. Ryan Stock is now the fastest graduate in European history.The founders and chief instructors of Quality Fly are highly experienced airline captains who have participated in the airline level training of first officers."Before Quality Fly was created, the quality of the pilot candidates in the airline industry was significantly higher when these candidates completed an expensive ATP-Integrated course at large flying academies," said Captain Javier Muela, MCC Instructor at Quality Fly.With over 33,000 hours of flying experience, Captain Muela has flown over 40 years with airlines such as Iberia and AirEuropa. "Many qualified candidates could not afford the more than €100,000 and 2 to 3 years of time necessary to go through one of these programs. We redefined the world of aviation with our 12-month ATP-Integrated course by creating excellent flight training at a price everyone can afford and in the shortest time possible. What Ryan has done is a pretty significant achievement for the school, and this will surely inspire all our future students."Based in Madrid, Quality Fly is dedicated to preparing today's aspiring pilots for the airline industry with its airline-focused training programs. An ATPL-Integrated training course is a comprehensive program where men and women with zero flight experience are trained to First Officer level at a commercial airline in Europe and across the globe.Stock received his Airline Transport Pilot License in September, and he was immediately offered a job with Volotea Airlines, says Quality Fly. The recruitment process took place at Quality Fly's training facilities in Madrid as part of the collaboration with Quality Fly and Vololtea Airlines.Quality Fly says that it is the first flight school in Europe that has been certified to offer full Integrated-ATP training in 12 months. This distinction, granted by the European Aviation Authority (EASA), speaks volumes about the high level of training and organizational excellence of the school. The flight school confirms that its training program includes 800 hours of classroom training with mandatory attendance to give students the discipline they need to succeed.According to the school, the success of Quality Fly as an aviation training academy can be attributed to:- A new, state-of-the-art fleet with little downtime- Operating in one of the driest environments in Europe: Madrid, Spain- Specialized teachers, such as pilots who are also lawyers, teaching Air Law and pilots with medical degrees teaching Human FactorsThose who want to learn more about Quality Fly and its world-class pilot training programs should visit the company's official website.###

Quality Fly Student Achieves ATPL Integrated License in Record Time



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.