Stuart Whitehead, Joint Chief of Staff J6, to share network enabled capability perspectives at Network Centric Warfare

SMi Reports: Stuart Whitehead from the Exercise Bold Quest this year, will be presenting at the Network Centric Warfare Conference in February 2020.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exercise Bold Quest 19.1 (BQ19.1), the latest in a series of Coalition Capability Demonstration and Assessment events, seeks to improve communication and information sharing across a wide variety of coalition networks and resources. Fifteen countries and NATO Headquarters participated in the exercise in Finland earlier this year, alongside soldiers, airmen and air assets from the Indiana National Guard, giving the guardsmen an unparalleled chance to train alongside forces from around the world.Stuart Whitehead (SES), Deputy Director Cyber and C4 Integration, Joint Chiefs of Staff J6, is one of the individuals in charge of ensuring that the exercise creates the necessary conditions to run effective tests.“Bold Quest is really about problem-solving. The focus is on interoperability which just means we want to be able to operate together just as any team would want to operate…What we do is try to identify problems before we enter a training event or before we actually have to go into operations so that we don’t learn those lessons the hard way...” he stated.Stuart Whitehead, alongside Clifford Fegert (SES), Director Networks and Architectures, US Department of the Air Force Concepts, Development and Management Office, US Air Force, will be discussing their own perspectives on network enabled capability and providing vital updates on their own efforts on day one of the conference.The brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download at http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/EINpr4 With various countries placing high importance on advancing network enabled capabilities, SMi’s 4th Annual Network Centric Warfare Conference , taking place on 3rd-4th February 2020 in Rome, will provide the ideal platform for key decision makers and industry leaders to share their vast knowledge and experience to help make progress in achieving operational superiority in the 21st century battlefield.The key topics for Network Centric Warfare 2020 will include:Network resilience, artificial intelligence, tactical network modernisation, enabling interoperability, and research and future advancements.For those interested in attending, there is a £200 early bird discount expiring on Friday 29th November. Register at http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/EINpr4 Network Centric Warfare3rd- 4th February 2020Crowne Plaza St. Peter’s Hotel & SpaRome, ItalySponsored by: Glenair ItaliaFor delegate enquiries:Please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44(0)207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:Please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



