Ecolabeled Nappy Cream, Organic Baby Oil Earns Environmental Safety Distinction

Mori - Nappy Cream Mori Nappy Cream Ecolabel Mori Nappy Cream and Baby Oil

Mori of Norway's nappy cream and organic baby oil have earned the Nordic Swan Ecolabel, a distinction that affirms the quality of the baby oil.

Chemicals that surround us in our everyday lives can find their way into our bodies. Therefore, there are strict requirements regarding which substances are allowed in an ecolabelled product.” — Sissel Skjerdal

AURLAND, NORWAY, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mori of Norway is proud to report that its nappy cream and baby oil have earned the Nordic Swan Ecolabel, a distinction that confirms the environmental safety of the product. The organic baby oil is not only safe for the environment, but it is also safe for the baby as all raw materials in the product considers health and have found to be of good quality. The Nordic Swan Ecolabel checks that products fulfil certain criteria using methods such as samples from independent laboratories, certificates and control visits.“A skincare product may contain many different ingredients, and as a consumer, it's almost impossible to keep track of which you should avoid. This job has been done for you by the Nordic Swan Ecolabel. Skincare products that carry the Swan Ecolabel indicate that there are no environmental toxins added. The products also contain a minimum of allergenic substances,” says the company spokesperson Sissel Skjerdal.The nappy cream and baby oil are natural and organic, says the brand. The baby oil is designed to help care for the baby’s delicate skin by gently cleansing, moisturizing and protecting it without any toxins that might not be good for the baby’s health.Mori of Norway is not only conscious about the health of newborn babies but is also on the mission to produce eco-friendly products, the brand says. Therefore, earning the Ecolabel from Nordic Swan is a big deal for the company. The Swan ecolabel's vision is a sustainable society, in which future generations can benefit from the same conditions and opportunities as we ourselves do. An important step towards this vision is for us all, with the help of ecolabelling, to choose the most environmentally-friendly products. So, products carrying the Swan logo demonstrates that the product is a good environmental choice.The brand asserts that the baby oil is scent-free and safe for vegans. Along with the Ecolabel, it has also earned the AllergyCertified label, confirming that it contains no known allergens.“Our skin is not dense. Chemicals that surround us in our everyday lives can find their way into our bodies. Therefore, there are strict requirements regarding which substances are allowed in an ecolabelled product. So why not choose a product that should neither harm you or the nature around us?” adds Skjerdal.Anyone interested in finding out more information about the ecolabelled nappy cream and baby oil should visit the company’s official website.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.