Esports BAR Presents Game Shakers Awards Shaker of The Year NADESHOT

Esports BAR, the World’s Esports Business Arena, will name 100 Thieves CEO, Matthew ‘NaDeSHoT’ Haag, as the Esports Shaker of the Year in Cannes next February.

Esports isn’t trending anymore - it’s mainstream. I’m honoured to have played a small role in making that happen, and I’m overwhelmed with gratitude to be receiving this award.” — 100 Thieves CEO, Matthew ‘NaDeSHoT’ Haag

PARIS, FRANCE, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esports BAR , the World’s Esports Business Arena, today announces that 100 Thieves CEO, Matthew ‘NaDeSHoT’ Haag, will be honoured as the Esports Shaker of the Year in Cannes next February.The 7th edition of Esports BAR will take place in Cannes, 11-13 February 2020, at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, once again hosting the Esports BAR Game Shakers Awards Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag is the Founder & CEO of 100 Thieves, a gaming lifestyle organisation that competes in top professional esports including League of Legends, Call of Duty, and Fortnite. In 2019, 100 Thieves raised $35M and announced building a new headquarter in LA. The Game Shakers Awards jury praised his impressive work on building a cool mainstream esports brand, especially through a significant success with merchandise, crossover of competitors and entertainers, and traditional sports owner melded into forward-looking activities. Prior to founding 100 Thieves, Matt was one of the most decorated esports athletes in video game history. He is delighted to be given the Shaker Of The Year title, saying, “Esports isn’t trending anymore - it’s mainstream. I’m honoured to have played a small role in making that happen, and I’m overwhelmed with gratitude to be receiving this award. Thank you to the Esports BAR for naming me the Esports Shaker of the Year - I can’t wait to see what’s next."The Shaker of the Year Award recognises individuals for their outstanding work in developing esports, specifically towards non-endemic fans. Previous winners were Nate Nanzer (Overwatch League) in 2018 and Jack Etienne (Cloud 9) in 2019. The winner is chosen by an international jury of leading members of the esports business community.Details of the international Game Shakers Awards Jury can be found here The Game Shakers AwardsOrganised by Esports BAR in association with Rafe Productions, The Game Shakers Awards are an integral part of Esports BAR Cannes. Taking place on 11 February 2020, the awards are the one and only truly international event to reward outstanding professionals within five categories - Shaker of The Year, Media Shaker, Brand Shaker, Sport Shaker and Community Shaker, for bringing esports to mainstream audiences. Details of the international Game Shakers Awards Jury can be found hereThe Game Shakers Awards are organised in partnership with VentureBeat / GamesBeat, Twitch, ES1, Millenium, GINX Esports TV, Gamesindustry.biz and Jovem Pan Radio.

The Game Shakers Awards 2020 Trailer - Esports BAR Cannes



