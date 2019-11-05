Global Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Drivers,Trends and Opportunities 2019

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Report Description:

Semiconductor Packaging materials are generally used in the last stage of the fabrication of the semiconductor devices. These materials are used to protect the devices from external factors and from deterioration. It keeps the IC chips safe from external impact and makes sure that the connection of chip fixed on the wiring boards is in working condition. Based on features and requirements, different types of materials are used for packaging. In the year 2018, the global market value was USD 50.3 billion, and not it is growing.

The market is forecasted to enjoy massive growth in the coming years, especially between 2019 to 2025. The expected reasons are increased in demand for semiconductors from different end-use sectors, lower power consumption by the materials, broad temperature control, and a higher level of electron mobility. The packaging materials are an essential platform for the enormous success of the semiconductor business across the world. Now, the customers are shifting towards the modern and advanced electronic, and that will propel the growth of this market.

On the other side, the rapid growth of the mobility industry and advancement in technologies can be some great factors behind the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand for communication devices and mobile phones all over the globe have also augmented the world Semiconductor Packaging materials market. The market is expected to reach USD 80.2 billion by the end of 2025. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is expected to be around 5 percent during the forecast period, i.e., from 2019 to 2025.

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide market for Semiconductor Packaging material is segmented by product type, application, or end-users and regions. Speaking about the product type segmentation of this market, it includes bonding wires, ceramic packages, organic substrates, encapsulation resins, wafer-level packaging dielectric, solder balls, and others. Among them, the dominating segment will be organic substrates. The reason is that the materials create the fundamental layer for the single semiconductor products. On the basis of application, it is split into the packaging of semiconductors and others. Besides, the market can also be segmented based on technology. It consists of grid array, dual flat no-leads, small outline package, double in-line packages and more.

Geographical Segmentation Analysis of the Market

Based on geography, the global Semiconductor Packaging material market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Besides, the market report also analyses the market condition of key countries of different regions. Some of the major countries included in this report are India, China, Korea, Japan, the United States, Russia, New Zealand, Australia, Italy, Germany, France, South Africa, Egypt, Turkey, GCC, and more. The report suggests that the Asia Pacific region will dominate the global market in the following years. Local market players are investing more in various research and development programs. They are offering products to international vendors at lower prices.

Latest Market News

In April 2018, Hitachi Chemical Co. informed that it will establish a new manufacturing factory to manufacturer advanced laminate materials in Taiwan. The company will invest around JPY 7.5 billion for this, and it will start operating by the end of April 2020.

In June 2018, Kyocera Corporation launched its new plant in Japan.

