Flying High with Drone Stocks - Draganfly Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., Drone Delivery CorpCanada Corp., Amazon.com

Investorideas.com releases report on growth in the drone tech market & how UAV leaders like Draganfly Inc (CSE: DFLY) are flying high with the drone revolution

Draganfly Inc. (CSE:DFLY)

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flying High with Drone Stocks - Draganfly Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., Drone Delivery CorpCanada Corp., Amazon.comInvestorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering drone and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) stocks releases a sector snapshot reporting on the growth in the drone technology market from commercial to military and how UAV leaders like Draganfly Inc., (CSE: DFLY) are flying high with the drone revolution.Read the full article on Investorideas.comDrone stocks are being watched by astute investors, and IBD recently issued an analysis of the top drone stocks across the industry from defense to commercial, based on IBD Composite Ratings. According to the October article, “Drone stocks saw a major milestone recently. In early October, UPS (NYSE: UPS) received FAA approval to operate drones and made a delivery that marked the first revenue-generating flight that went beyond line of sight.”New to investors following the space is Saskatoon based Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY), a creator of quality, cutting-edge, unmanned vehicle systems and software. Draganfly is making its debut in public markets and commenced trading on the CSE today, November 5th, 2019.According to the Company, “Direct sales efforts are focused in Public Safety/Paramilitary (law enforcement & security) organizations but Draganflyers are also sold to Commercial Surveying and Commercial Mapping organizations. Additionally, we have been asked to develop products and services in Agriculture, Media and Broadcasting, Infrastructure, and Industrial applications.”Although Draganfly is new to public markets, it has a long history in the sector. Draganfly is a twenty year old world leader in the UAV market and brings with it a legacy of ‘firsts’ including:• first public safety UAV to shoot aerial photos documenting a manned aircraft accident in an urban area• first UAV operated by a public safety organization flown at night to locate and save a life• first UAV helicopter to be granted a county wide U.S. FAA COA• and recently named as a test platform at one of the U.S. FAA’s certified test sitesAnnouncing the listing, Cameron Chell, Chairman and CEO stated “Draganfly is the world’s oldest operating drone company and one of the early developers of the quadcopter. Draganfly today remains a leading drone solutions innovator and with the definitive government and industry shift to utilize North American unmanned vehicle systems and software, Draganfly is in the right place at the right time to establish itself as the cornerstone North American industry player.Watch the Draganfly video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUFlpWkoDik&feature=youtu.be Another relatively smaller player in the mix with some of the giants in the sector is Toronto based Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC: TAKOF), a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform using drones.The Company recently announced that with the assistance of its sales agent, Air Canada, DDC has entered into a commercial agreement dated October 28, 2019 with the Edmonton Regional Airports Authority ("ERAA"), operating Edmonton International Airport ("EIA") and Villeneuve Airport for the purpose of establishing the world's first airport drone delivery hub, at Edmonton International Airport using DDC's proprietary drone delivery platform.FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR), a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of intelligent sensing technologies, and a key player in the drone market, recently announced their financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), who recently announndced their financial results for third quarter ended September 30, 2019, is becoming a potentially game changing player in the drone and delivery market.A recent news article discussed Amazon’s evolving drone/delivery plans stating, “The company announced earlier this year that it would start testing a shift from Prime two-day shipping to one-day shipping. That’s on top of its existing services like Prime Now, which offers same-day shipping of certain products in certain markets, and Whole Foods grocery delivery, among many others spanning food and household item delivery. The company has also been aggressively building out its contract delivery service, Amazon Flex, and even started exploring robotic ground delivery. Drones for package delivery by air are also still in the works.”More and more consumers and businesses are becoming reliant on the unmanned vehicles sector for their delivery needs and as drone software and technology continues to improve and drop in cost, their seems to be little slowing for this segment. Just like the UPS delivery, the opportunities for the sector potentially are “beyond the line of sight.”For a list of drone stocks visit Investorideas.com directoryAbout Investorideas.com https://www.investorideas.com/About/ Disclaimer/Disclosure: Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: this news article featuring DFLY is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com – third party (two thousand) More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas Download our Mobile App for iPhone and AndroidContact Investorideas.com800-665-0411



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.