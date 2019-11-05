Beacon Advises Toronto Sky Zone Franchisee in Sale to Portfolio Company of US Private Equity Firm

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Corporation (“Beacon”) is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of multiple Toronto based Sky Zone Trampoline Parks (“Sky Zone”) to a portfolio company of a US-based Private Equity Firm (“Buyer”). Beacon acted as an exclusive sell-side advisor for Greater Toronto Area Sky Zone franchisee and worked with the Company on running a confidential sell-side mandate which culminated in a successful transaction.

After having successfully completed the sale of another trampoline park business in 2018, Beacon was engaged as an exclusive advisor to assist in the sale process of the seller’s Sky Zone’s trampoline parks located in the greater Toronto area (Vaughan, Mississauga, Toronto and Whitby). Commencing the engagement in early 2019, Beacon completed the business valuation, prepared all appropriate marketing materials and confidential information memorandum, and entered the market in April 2019. Within eleven weeks of marketing the opportunity, the business was conditionally sold to a buyer with extensive operational and business experience running and operating similar businesses. After an extensive due diligence process of over two months, the deal completed in September 2019.

“The best part of working with a company like Sky Zone was their very professional and streamlined operations and business reporting which made the due diligence seamless” mentioned Alex Shteriev, Partner and Co-Founder of Beacon. “We are very pleased with the outcome for our client and achieved a sale price within a few percentage points of where Beacon’s initial valuation assessment came in”, noted M. Will Fischtein, Director and Co-Founder of Beacon.

About Sky Zone

Sky Zone is an international franchise with over 200 locations worldwide. As part of this network, Sky Zone Toronto was the pioneer in the trampoline market in the Greater Toronto Area and, with its four established locations, the largest trampoline park operator in Canada. The Company features a variety of trampoline-based attractions & programs and offers birthday party & event in its indoor trampoline parks.

About Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions

Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions is a full-service business merger & acquisition advisory services firm with offices in Toronto and Washington, D.C. Beacon’s services include business valuations, targeted confidential marketing, qualification and pre-screening of prospects, assistance in negotiation and due diligence process in a holistic Transaction Advisory approach. Beacon is a twice recipient of the Consumer Choice Award for Best Business Brokerage Firm in Toronto, and a member of a number of international M&A organizations.



