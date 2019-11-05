ACC GLOBAL MEDIA proudly features Life & Leadership Coach Arika Clark Alejo

Arika Clark Alejo CEO of Thrive Epic

Arika Clark Alejo Life & Leadership Coach to be featured on ACC GLOBAL NEWS

Arika Clark Alejo is dedicated to assist people all over the world who are no longer content with the status quo and teaches them to become a true leaders of their lives” — ACC NEWS RESEARCH DEPARTMENT

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACC NEWS Interview with Arika Clark Alejo , on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5th 2019 at 12PM (12:00 p.m. EST.,)Contact: Arika Clark AlejoPhone: 1 (773)-609-0555Email:Arika@ThriveEpic.ComWebsite: WWW.THRIVEEPIC.COM Contact: ACC Global Media , 1-888-725-0554 www.Accglobalmedia.com(Talk Radio)ACC Global NEWS Features Arika Clark Alejo of Thrive Epic on Lifestyle, Desire, Strength & Mental Physical WellnessChicago, IL – To thrive is to flourish, blossom and grow. When something is epic, it is impressive or remarkable. At ThriveEpic, you’ll learn to grow and be a leader in your own life. From coaching to speaking engagements, facilitating to retreats and other incredible adventures; Arika Clark Alejo strives to get you back on the path toward being a leader in your own life.At any stage of life, we could all use retuning in some way, shape or form. In relationships, career, time management, lifestyle and overall health/wellness, you can lose that edge or that desire to live out your full potential. Arika brings wealth of personal and professional experience to the table.Arika’s impressive credentials include certifications from the International Coach Federation, Institute for Professional Excellence in Professional Coaching, Energy Leadership Master Practitioner and Emotional Intelligence Practitioner. Additionally, she holds a Master’s in Adult Education, is an American Sign Language interpreter owning an interpreter agency for 20 years strong and currently serves as the President-Elect of the International Coach Federation, Chicago Chapter.An avid traveler, Arika has visited 25 countries and lives for amazing adventures that rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit. With ThriveEpic, Arika incorporates her insatiable zest for life into the variety of sessional work and event offerings that she provides. Her clients are instantly attracted to her techniques and uncanny approach that drives individuals and companies forward to experience positive and everlasting results. At www.thriveepic.com , people can view all of Arika’s life changing programs.News of Arika’s work is spanning far and wide as she continues to expand her client base on a global scale. As much of her sessional work is completed via video conferencing and by phone, Arika can accommodate the busiest of schedules to meet client needs.Arika will be hosting the highly anticipated 2nd annual Intentional Empowerment Virtual Summit held online in February 2020. The summit is designed for people to learn to overcoming barriers, embrace themselves, set goals, and start accomplishing the things they really want.“I’m here to help people realize that they don’t have to be in the situation that they’re in. I create a supportive environment that will help bring change. I hold my client’s best interests in mind and I’m an accountable partner. I’m with my clients every step of the way on their journey.” exclaims Arika.ThriveEpic is all about being a leader in your own life. Get unstuck. Be intentional. Create results.Arika Clark Alejo will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio www.blogtalkradio.com/accglobalmedia on Tuesday, November 5th at 12pm EST. For more information visit www.thriveepic.com , email arika@thriveepic.com or call 773-609-0555.Thank you for sharing this vital information with your clients, network of colleagues and co-workers! Please tune in at show tab below.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.