Shin Imaging Selects CureMetrix to bring AI Innovation to Mammography Services

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Based in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, radiology provider Shin Imaging has selected San Diego-based CureMetrix, a healthcare technology company that develops AI-driven software for radiology, to advance the development of artificial intelligence and empower its mammography services.Shin Imaging continues to expand its technology with its formula of delivering cutting-edge advances in CT, MRI, and ultrasound diagnostic imaging services to deliver quality patient care. In keeping with this formula, the company is evolving its breast imaging program to include CureMetrix AI as part of its mammography program.“Focused on innovation to support our communities, we strive to bring world class technology to our centers, and today that includes AI,” said Dr. John Lee, Medical Director for Shin Imaging. “We look forward to augmenting our mammography program with CureMetrix solutions cmTriage ™ and cmAssist to deliver the most advanced imaging technology to our radiologists and the patients we serve.”“Adding CureMetrix AI solutions to the Shin Imaging technology set supports our team of radiologists to help us bring more value to our patients by reducing false positives and improving cancer detection,” said Dr. Lina Le, Director of Breast Imaging at Shin Imaging.“We are proud to work with the breast imaging team at Shin – a forward-thinking practice that understands the power of combining clinical expertise with AI technology to deliver better care and patient outcomes,” said Kevin Harris, Chief Executive Officer of CureMetrix.About Shin Imaging: Providing the latest diagnostic imaging technology, Shin Imaging has always focused on the compassionate personal side of diagnostic care as much as the technical side. Shin Imaging strives to ensure its core quality care principle: that each patient is unique and deserves specialized attention. With facilities in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, its radiologists are board certified, and its facilities are American College of Radiology (ACR) accredited. Visit www.shin-imaging.com About CureMetrix: Delivering CAD that Works, CureMetrix is committed to the advancement of technology that improves cancer survival rates worldwide. With research that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning to develop the next generation of medical image analysis, CureMetrix delivers technology that radiologists, healthcare systems and patients can confidently rely on. Visit www.curemetrix.com



