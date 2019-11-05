34th International Maintenance Conference Agenda Highlights Opportunities to Connect and Share Insights

The International Maintenance Conference (IMC), December 9-12, 2019 Paradise redefined at the JW Marriot Marco Island Beach Resort The Reilability Leadership "Zombi Apocalypse" Game will be offered Friday, December 13th, from 8:00am-12:00pm

FORT MYERS, FL, US, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliabilityweb.comhas announced the agenda for the 34th International Maintenance Conference (IMC), to be held on Marco Island, Florida, December 9-12, 2019. Aimed at maintenance and reliability leaders, asset managers, and anyone who is involved with condition monitoring, IMC-2019 is a learning and networking conference designed to support the creation of effective high-reliability organizational cultures. It will benefit anyone who is responsible for planning, scheduling, managing or implementing any part of an organization’s maintenance reliability, operational excellence or asset management function.IMC-2019 highlights include:• The Welcome Keynote delivered by Reliabilityweb.com CEO, Terrence O’Hanlon.• The Keynote Address by Tom Peters on “The Excellence Dividend.” An acclaimed management guru, Tom Peters is also a best-selling author who regularly appears on lists of the world’s most influential speakers.• The Closing Keynote by Ernie Richardson and Tracey Richardson on “The Toyota Engagement Equation.” Ernie and Tracey Richardson have extensive experience with the Toyota Production System and Continuous Improvement, and both are currently on the faculty at the Lean Enterprise Institute.• The UptimeAwards, recognizing accomplishments in reliability and asset management. 2019 winners include San Jose Water, Mercer Celgar Limited Partnership, Medtronic, and Cintas Corporation. In addition to being recognized at the Uptime Awards Ceremony, winners will give presentations about how their reliability programs have transformed their organizations.• The CRL Black Belt Ceremony, recognizing individuals who have consistently delivered significant and successful holistic reliability improvement projects.• The RAP Talks, given by Vic Rioli, Director – Global Reliability at Linde PLc on “The Digital Revolution: Are you Ready?, and Terrence O’Hanlon Reliabilityweb.com’s CEO, on “What is Most Important.”• A multi-track learning event that showcases the best maintenance reliability programs from a variety of industries. These learning opportunities include practical sessions and case studies on UptimeElements – A Reliability Framework and Asset Management System™ framework, as well as interactive learning sessions, simulations and scenario-based learning.• Two co-located certificate workshops, the Certified Reliability Leader Workshop and the Certified Maintenance Manager Workshop. Breaks and lunches for both workshops coincide with the IMC-2019 schedule, and workshop attendees will be able to participate in all evening social events. Both will offer optional exams.• The Diversity in Reliability and Asset Management Hackathon offers an opportunity for reliability and asset management enthusiasts to create new approaches, technology, applications and ideas to build and promote greater diversity in the reliability and asset management community.The Reliability Leadership “Zombie Apocalypse” Game closes out the conference with a fun game that poses thought-provoking questions and judgements about the path from being a Maintenance Zombie to becoming a Reliability Leader. This Reliability Leadership game places participants in a world where many humans have been infected with a highly reactive virus. This virus turns humans into reliability zombies, who work without planning and with little cross-functional collaboration, focusing only on the immediate task at hand and simply reacting to what they see around them. As a result, the world will be filled with emergency breakdowns and other setbacks.To fight off the virus, humans must become engaged and empowered. Whether this happens through one’s own insights or through the support of a larger team, the result is an individual who has become a Reliability Leader. Participants in the game must strive to become Reliability Leaders. This fun and popular game includes many thought-provoking questions and discussions, and to be successful, players must fully engage, with no judgement and an open mind.Sign up to play when you register for IMC-2019. Additional fee is required.Throughout the conference, participants will have the opportunity to meet with the world’s most advanced solution providers offering products, services, training and software. IMC-2019 also offers high-value networking opportunities, including a Welcome Reception, Reliability Leader Networking, the Women in Reliability and Asset Management program, open-table breakfast and lunch daily, and exciting evening social events.IMC-2019 will be held at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, Marco Island, Florida. More information and registration for IMC-2019 is available at www.imc-2019.com For more information about the Certified Reliability Leader Workshop and exam, or the Certified Maintenance Manager Workshop and exam, visit www.maintenance.org About Reliabilityweb.comSince 1999, Reliabilityweb.com discovers and delivers information on approaches that make the people we serve safer and more successful based on three lines of business:Publishing: Digital and print including Uptime magazine, Reliabilityweb.com Publishing with over 150 book titles, Reliabilityweb.com website in English and Spanish, and Reliability RadioConferences: The RELIABILITY Conference™, Maintenance 4.0 Digitalization Forum, The International Maintenance Conference and MaximoWorld.Training and Certification: Certified Reliability Leader workshops and certification based on Uptime Elements – A Reliability Framework and Asset Management System; also Certified Maintenance Manager™ workshops and certification, developed by the Association of Asset Management Professionals (AMP).For more information, please visit www.reliabilityweb.com Reliabilityweb.com, Uptime, The RELIABILITY Conference™, Certified Reliability Leader, Reliability Framework and Asset Management System™, Reliability Radioand Certified Maintenance Manager™ are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Reliabilityweb, Inc. in the U.S.A. and in several other countries.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.