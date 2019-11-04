EggLife Foods Launches egglife egg white wraps in Chicago

egglife egg white wraps are available in 4 flavors.

New brand uses cage-free eggs, not flour, to reimagine carb-heavy foods.

There are food options that fit different dietary lifestyles - low-carb, gluten-free, Paleo, Keto - but only egglife egg white wraps are all of the above. We are filling a major gap for consumers.” — David Kroll, CEO of EggLife Foods

CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EggLife Foods, Inc. announces the launch of egglife(TM) egg white wraps, tortilla-like wraps made with cage-free eggs, not flour. egglife egg white wraps have less than 30 calories, less than one gram of carbohydrates and five grams of protein each, and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and soy-free. Because they are made with egg whites and just a few simple ingredients, egglife egg white wraps also have zero grams of saturated fat. The wraps are available in four flavors: Original, Italian style, Rye style and Southwest style.

The introduction of egglife egg white wraps marks the first product for Chicago-based EggLife Foods, Inc., which focuses on using cage-free eggs from chickens raised on family farms to reimagine carbohydrate-heavy foods. Peggy Johns, egglife’s founder and Director of Innovation and a mother of three, developed the recipe for egglife egg white wraps in her own kitchen.

“I was having some health issues and my doctor said I needed to cut carbs and sugar – easier said than done! But I knew that eggs were low in carbs and sugar and high in protein, so I started experimenting. After lots of trial and error, I came up with some pretty great recipes – my kids and their friends loved them!,” said Johns. “It occurred to me that I could help people with these recipes, that they could make a difference for people like me who needed or wanted to cut carbs and sugar. And so egglife was born.”

Joining Johns in her mission to launch the egglife brand as a leader in the better-for-you foods movement is newly-appointed CEO David Kroll, who had previously served as CEO of the Chicago-based coconut water startup Coco5 and, before that, as CMO at MillerCoors. Kroll leads EggLife’s team of seasoned consumer packaged goods executives including Vice President of Marketing Chris Mahoney (formerly of Merrick Pet Care, Mike’s Hard Lemonade and Beam Suntory) and Vice President of Operations Cindy Waggoner (formerly of Mondelez International).

“There are better-for-you food options that fit different dietary lifestyles - low-carb, gluten-free, low-calorie, dairy-free, paleo-, keto- or Whole30-friendly, etc. - but only egglife egg white wraps are all of the above, not to mention delicious. We are filling a major gap for consumers,” said Kroll. “At the heart of this brand is a parent who wanted to make positive changes in the way she and her family eat. It’s exciting to lead a brand that promises to help make these positive changes for so many more families.”

egglife egg white wraps are produced at EggLife’s own facility, a newly-built 60,000 square-foot production center in Wolcott, Indiana. egglife egg white wraps are available in the refrigerated section at all Chicago-area Mariano’s and most Chicago-area Jewel-Osco locations. The wraps are packaged six to a pack and retail for about $4.99 per pack. More information is available at egglifefoods.com.



