Jatheon Technologies Inc. Announces Email Archiving Mobile App

The information archiving, compliance and ediscovery solutions provider Jatheon Technologies has announced the release of a new mobile app.

The email archiving and management app, named Jatheon Archive, supports both Jatheon Archiving Suite – the company’s on-premise solution that can archive email, social media, instant messages, text messages, phone calls and voicemail, and Jatheon Cloud – the cloud-based email archiving platform released in 2018.

The newly-released app allows Jatheon customers to access and search their archived data from anywhere. Available to administrators, compliance managers and regular users, the app brings a variety of search criteria to help users find the information they need quickly, without having to rely on their web browser.

Jelena Popovic, Product Owner for Jatheon Cloud is excited about the recent release: “We love getting feedback from our users and always do our best to meet their needs, while continuously offering product enhancements. One of the suggestions was to introduce a mobile app and we have developed the very first version for both iOS and Android. Since we are strongly committed to product development, we’re planning to improve the app and include more features so that the customers use it on the go even more easily.



ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance, facilitate eDiscovery, improve email management and alleviate storage issues.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 6+ billion processed messages and unique on-premise and cloud archiving and governance solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, a powerful archiving, retrieval and dynamic monitoring software and best-in-class tech support, Jatheon Care. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that smoothly integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution best suitable for small and medium-sized organizations.

It is Jatheon’s mission to ensure security and bring peace of mind to businesses, government agencies, educational, financial and healthcare institutions across the globe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, but serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.





