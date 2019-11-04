Conscious House Launches Line of Homemade Home & Skincare Products Committed to Sustainability & Cruelty-Free Living

The London based lifestyle brand creating natural, sustainable and ethical products only uses ingredients and materials from trusted suppliers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK — 4 November 2019 — Conscious House London, the 100% natural skincare and toiletries brand striving for zero waste and plastic free alternatives, has launched its line of homemade home, skincare and accessories. Conscious House is committed to sustainable and ethical sourcing and practices in everything from ingredients to product packaging. Founded in May 2019, the female led business’s goal is to provide consumers with products that aren’t harmful to the planet, and show that natural and sustainable skincare can be affordable and luxurious.

Conscious House London was founded by Nicolle Barreiros and Rebecca Dallimore in South West London after months working together in beauty, home and fragrance retail. The founders both shared a love for sustainability and natural products, and things that smell as good as they are for the planet.

The Conscious House collection includes all natural lip balms, lip tints, lip scrubs, daily face creams, overnight hand creams, body whips, body scrubs, bar soaps, face cloths and soap pouches. The beauty products and face accessories come in paper packaging and glass jars with an aluminium lid which are all recycled or recyclable.

“The goal of Conscious House is to provide simple, delicious, natural formulations that are a sustainable option for daily skincare essentials. The skincare and beauty industry is plagued with plastic packaging and toxic ingredients, as well as very expensive naturals so we sought to create affordable, plant-based alternatives that also came in responsible packaging. In this first collection, launched a couple of months ago, we have used ingredients that are fantastic for skin as well as being 100% biodegradable, and packaging that can be reused or completely recycled.” says Rebecca Dallimore, co-founder of Conscious House London. “We also want Conscious House London to be more than just a retailer, and hope to use the brand as a platform to arm people with the knowledge needed to make more sustainable choices. Often it’s hard to make product choices without a guide so through our blogs, newsletters and social media as well as some future workshops and events we hope to share our experience and insights with our customers so they feel confident making more conscious choices.”

Conscious House uses only natural ingredients that are sustainably sourced, ranging from jojoba, kernel, avocado, peppermint, olive and sunflower seed oils to aloe vera, cocoa seed and shea butter. Face cloths are made of eucalyptus fibre and soap pouches are made of 100% plant-fibre yarn and wooden beads. Products are minimally wrapped in re-used or recycled paper, with the company working on a delivery system that is entirely carbon neutral.

10% of Conscious House profits go to two charities that are very important to the company: SEED Madagascar, a sustainable development charity working primarily in the southeast of Madagascar, and Mind the mental health charity in England and Wales.

“We are passionate about supporting our fellow local businesses and sourcing our items from them. Our all-natural ingredients, including: mango butter, beetroot and almond shell to name a few, are not only eco-friendly, but extremely skin-friendly too” says Nicolle Barreiros, co-founder of Conscious House London. “All of our products are gentle on the skin, especially our eucalyptus face cloths and soap pouches. In its natural form, eucalyptus is soft to touch and stays that way during the wood pulp process when making the sustainable fabric, meaning that our face cloths are a pleasure to use at the end of a long day”

The Conscious House range of natural, sustainable and ethical home and beauty products is available on the Conscious House website. For more information about Conscious House, or to view the collection, visit www.conscioushouselondon.com

About Conscious House London

Conscious House is a brand of natural, sustainable and ethical home and beauty products that only uses ingredients and materials from trusted suppliers. For more information about Conscious House please visit www.conscioushouselondon.com



