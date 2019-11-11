Mintec, leaders in market intelligence for the food & consumer packaged goods industries awarded ISO 27001 certification

Mintec ISO 27001 Mintec Mintec Analytics

Mintec proves its commitment to protecting sensitive information and consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

Being awarded this certification by the British Assessment Bureau, is a testament to Mintec’s dedication to keeping its data and information secure.” — Spencer Wicks, CEO Mintec

BOURNE END, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec, the leading global provider of pricing data and insight to many of the world’s largest retailers, manufacturers and foodservice brands, have been awarded the ISO 27001 certification by the British Assessment Bureau, a UKAS Accredited Certification Body.

The ISO/IEC 27001 is a globally recognised standard mandating numerous controls for the establishment, maintenance and certification of an information security management system (ISMS).

“Being awarded this certification by the British Assessment Bureau, is a testament to Mintec’s dedication to keeping its data and information secure,” said Spencer Wicks, CEO Mintec.

By meeting the extensive criteria of this standard, Mintec proves its commitment to protecting sensitive information and consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

“As a provider of data and cloud-based services to leading global brands, we have a responsibility to protect both customers and Mintec’s data. Achieving ISO 27001 certification is an acknowledgement of Mintec’s security posture and commitment to customers”, stated Mark O’Sullivan, Head of Technology at Mintec.

Mintec’s ISO 27001 certification specifies a host of technical, administrative and physical controls designed to secure Mintec’ information, as well as, customer information within the context of overall business risks. This certification confirms Mintec’s robust approach to information security while embracing innovation to stand out with quality service and products.

“By achieving the ISO 27001 certification, Mintec has shown its commitment to security and has all the necessary controls in place to ensure that its technology, people and processes meet this strict standard, and we will undergo an annual audit to verify our continuing compliance”, report Andy Dennis, Project lead.

About ISO/IEC 27001

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organisation. It also includes provisions for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organisation.

About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's biggest food, and consumer packaged goods brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies.

Our cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, delivers market prices and analysis for more than 14,000 food ingredients and associated materials, empowering our customers to understand supplier prices better, analyse their spend and negotiate with confidence.

To learn more visit www.mintecglobal.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.