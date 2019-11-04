Mintec, market intelligence leader in the food & consumer packaged goods industry awarded Best Cloud-Based Platform 2019

Mintec Analytics Mintec Supply and Demand

Mintec, market intelligence leader in the F&B and CPG industries awarded Best Cloud-Based Platform 2019 for its Mintec Analytics platform.

Winning a merit-based award that recognises our expertise, dedication to customer service, commitment to excellence and innovation is significant.”” — Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec

BOURNE END, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec, the leading global provider of commodity pricing data and insight to many of the world’s largest retailers, manufacturers and foodservice brands, have been recognised as Leaders in Market Intelligence in the F&B Industry 2019.

Its Mintec Analytics platform was recognised as the winner of Best Cloud-Based Platform at the 4th annual Food and Drink Awards, hosted by LUX Life. Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec, said: “Mintec is thrilled to be recognised for its achievements developing the platform. Winning a merit-based award that recognises our expertise, dedication to customer service, commitment to excellence and innovation is significant.”

The online platform provides access to food price data and insight that helps customers increase price visibility, improve budget management and control their spend. Together with providing access to over 14,000 commodity prices, the platform gives F&B professionals access to a suite of analytical tools. These empower them to understand their supplier prices better, analyse their spend behaviour and ensure visibility to manage budgets and control the cost of goods sold.

About Mintec

Mintec is the leading provider of market price data and analysis for more than 14,000 food ingredients and associated materials. Through the cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics delivers increased price visibility, improved budget management and greater spend control to the world's largest brands, enabling them to implement more efficient & sustainable procurement strategies.



