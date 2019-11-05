SMi Group Announces its New Space and Satellite Division at Global MilSatCom 2019

SMi

SMi Group Reports: 10 world-class Space and Satellite conferences to be held in 2020.

SMi Group, organisers of the 21st annual Global MilSatCom conference and exhibition, which opened this morning at the QEII Centre, announced the launch of its brand-new Space and Satellite Division.

Alia Malick, Director at SMi Group said: "We have spent the last year researching new shows and the market - consolidating our "space" in the sector. As a result, we will be running 10 world-class conferences and exhibitions in 2020, covering all areas of military space."

Today's Global MilSatCom conference and exhibition falls within this new company division and has gathered more than 600 international attendees, including defence agencies, militaries, governments and the satellite comms industry.

Mobile Deployable Communications - 30th - 31st January 2020, Warsaw, Poland
Network Centric Warfare - 3rd - 4th February 2020, Rome, Italy
Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology - 5th - 6th February 2020, Rome, Italy
Small Satellites - 27th - 28th April 2020, London, UK
Military Space Situational Awareness - 29th - 30th April 2020, London, UK
Military PNT - 18th - 19th May 2020, London, UK
Military Space USA - 9th - 10th June 2020, Los Angeles, USA
MilSatCom USA - 24th - 25th June 2020, Arlington, USA
Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day - 2nd November 2020, London, UK
Global MilSatCom - 3rd - 5th November 2020, London, UK



