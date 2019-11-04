Real Estate Professionals Come Together in Fort Myers to Benefit Veterans Charity

Midland IRA & 1031 is hosting a real estate investors event in Fort Myers on November 7th, 2019. All proceeds will be donated to Hearts and Homes for Veterans.

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland IRA & 1031 is hosting a SWFL real estate investors event at the Holiday Inn Fort Myers Airport location on November 7th, 2019. The Real Estate Mastermind event will provide opportunities to network with real estate professionals and investors and will include speakers and a panel discussion along with a 50/50 drawing and raffle ticket sales. Midland IRA and 1031’s Charitable Committee announced that 100% of all proceeds will benefit Hearts & Homes for Veteran’s, a local 501(c)(3) charity that connects the men and women, and their families, who served in the military with resources and solutions for their housing and health needs.

The event will begin at 5:00 pm EST with networking, complimentary hor d’oeuvers, and a cash bar. 50/50 and raffle tickets will be available to purchase. The program will begin at 5:45 pm with a brief introduction made by Midland IRA & 1031 and Don Payton, Founder and President of Hearts & Homes for Veteran’s followed by a word from our sponsors. The first speaker will discuss insurance updates, starting at 6:20 pm. Other topics throughout the night will include portfolio lending and a comparison on LLCs versus corporations. Panelist speakers will assemble at 7:15 pm to give their advice on the current real estate market. At 7:45 pm the 50/50 and raffle winners will be announced. The program will end by 8:00 pm.

Entry fee is $15 which can be paid online following registration or at the door. Clients of Midland IRA & 1031 may enter free of charge; donations to benefit Hearts & Homes for Veteran’s are appreciated. Sponsorship spots are still available. Levels of sponsorship vary and each includes an opportunity to advertise the business and services. Request sponsor form from Brenda Whetsell at bwhetsell@midlandira.com. The address for the event is 9931 Interstate Commerce Dr. Fort Myers, FL 33913. Call 239.333.4913 with any additional questions.

Midland IRA & 1031 has main offices in Fort Myers, FL and Chicago, IL. The company offers Self-Directed retirement account options and acts as a Qualified Intermediary for 1031 exchanges. The company proudly focuses on employee development, investor education, and charitable giving. The company’s charitable committee donated more than $15,000 in 2018, funded entirely by voluntary employee contributions; the company announced last quarter that it would begin matching each employee’s contributions.



