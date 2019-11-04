ITALIAN AMERICAN ONE VOICE COALITION DEBUTS LATEST EDITION OF “The ONE VOICE Minute” FOR VETERANS DAY

Defend your Italian American heriatge - Join IAOVC at iaovc.org

IAOVC highlights facts about the Italian American experience with a “bite-sized” video on holidays and events in US history, this one commemorating Veterans Day

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, USA, November 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, continues its new initiative highlighting interesting facts about the Italian American experience in America with concise, interesting and fact-filled videos. Dubbed “The ONE VOICE Minute” the latest edition is on Veterans Day.

On Veterans Day we celebrate all veterans of our armed forces for their service to our great country. As far back as the Revolutionary War Italian Americans have served. Many Colonial regiments contain the names of hundreds of Italian American patriots, officers and enlisted men, who fought and died in bringing about this country’s Independence.

In the first World War, Italian American young men enlisted in large numbers. It was estimated that, during the two years of the war (1917-18), Italian American servicemen made up approximately 12% of the total American forces, a disproportionately high percentage of the total. And, in World War II Italian Americans were the largest ethnic group to serve in our armed forces. Find out more interesting facts related to Veterans Day in the new edition of The ONE VOICE Minute.

Written and produced by Frank Cipolla, The ONE VOICE Minute videos are hosted by Andre’ DiMino, Executive Board Member of IAOVC, who regularly appears on TV and radio interviews representing IAOVC in its efforts at fighting stereotyping and denigration of Italian Americans. “I am very pleased to host The ONE VOICE Minute series presenting facts about Italian Americans who have contributed so much to our great country throughout history,” stated DiMino. “That is especially true when it comes to this Veterans Day edition where we honor and thank all veterans for their service to our country and highlight Italian American military service to America.”

Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC stated “The ONE VOICE Minute about Veterans Day is very informative, and most importantly, allows us to express our respect and thanks to all veterans. I urge everyone to watch this new video brought to you by IAOVC.”

The ONE VOICE Minute for Veterans Day is on YouTube at https://youtu.be/6cgPRwwuLdQ

IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to educate and fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.

IAOVC issues a regular email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest,” to more than 5,000 individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. Written and compiled by Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC, the Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination and defamation and activates the IAOVC nationwide network of “Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, faxes, letters and demonstrations where necessary. The Digest also contains informative Italian American cultural and heritage information. To receive the Digest, email Dr. Alfano - mannyalfano@comcast.net.

To join or obtain more information on IAOVC visit iaovc.org.



The ONE VOICE Minute from IAOVC on Veterans Day



