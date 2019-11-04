Fun Contest Celebrating and Rewarding Women Who Do More Good in LA Launches
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'Text Your Good' to celebrate women who make a difference. Most inspiring text wins fun foodie goodie reward.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join us to have fun for good. Simply 'Text Your Good' (deed or something that made a difference in LA) just make it short like a tweet...most inspirational wins every week. Enjoy gift cards to Erewhon, Kreation, or Peet's Coffee."
How to Text Your Good and Earn Rewards
1. Must be an extraordinary woman, who is 21 years old, and live in LA.
2. Every week a group of moms will choose a winner (most inspirational).
3. Text Your Good; make it short like a tweet (visit www.RewardingLA.com to get phone number).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We love celebrating and rewarding women who do more Good...Simply tell us how you make a difference in LA to win fun foodie goodies."
About
Recruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We represent talented professionals who love to find jobs where they use their talent for good. And generate proceeds for Kid causes and purposeful experiences that transform people's lives www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good (R4G) is sponsoring Rewarding LA to help fund kid causes and improve the quality of life. Participate to enjoy L.A.'s Best Fun Food Rewards Visit www.RewardingLA.com "Created to honor my mom who taught me how to be the man I am today."
Since October 2017, R4G has been funding 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Need to get advice about getting back into the workforce, strategize to get a promotion, or start a business that makes a difference...can't talk to your boss, significant other, or friends...we love to help, listen and meet for coffee...Not a mom...but an awesome woman...we love to help. www.OurMomsWork.org ...join to find joy at work...'Because when you love work...the party never ends.'
