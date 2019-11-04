Fun Contest Celebrating and Rewarding Women Who Do More Good in LA Launches

Your Deeds and Words Have the Power to Transform LA for Good Start Today Created for Those Who Want More Out of Life...Share with Your Family and Friends We're a Fun Purpose Driven Staffing Agency Helping Companies Find The Best Talent, Representing Talented Professionals, and Generating Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'Text Your Good' to celebrate women who make a difference. Most inspiring text wins fun foodie goodie reward.

We love celebrating and rewarding women who do more Good...Simply tell us how you make a difference in LA to win fun foodie goodies” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good, Rewarding LA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency is sponsoring ' Text Your Good ,' to have fun in LA by celebrating and rewarding women who make a difference in the community. Every week, a group of moms will choose the most inspiring text. And the staffing agency will reward a fun foodie goodie . At the end of each month the most inspirational text will also be rewarded a $100 gift card to one of LA's Best restaurants.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join us to have fun for good . Simply 'Text Your Good' (deed or something that made a difference in LA) just make it short like a tweet...most inspirational wins every week. Enjoy gift cards to Erewhon, Kreation, or Peet's Coffee."How to Text Your Good and Earn Rewards1. Must be an extraordinary woman, who is 21 years old, and live in LA.2. Every week a group of moms will choose a winner (most inspirational).3. Text Your Good; make it short like a tweet (visit www.RewardingLA.com to get phone number).Carlos Cymerman adds, "We love celebrating and rewarding women who do more Good...Simply tell us how you make a difference in LA to win fun foodie goodies."AboutRecruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We represent talented professionals who love to find jobs where they use their talent for good. And generate proceeds for Kid causes and purposeful experiences that transform people's lives www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good (R4G) is sponsoring Rewarding LA to help fund kid causes and improve the quality of life. Participate to enjoy L.A.'s Best Fun Food Rewards Visit www.RewardingLA.com "Created to honor my mom who taught me how to be the man I am today."Since October 2017, R4G has been funding 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Need to get advice about getting back into the workforce, strategize to get a promotion, or start a business that makes a difference...can't talk to your boss, significant other, or friends...we love to help, listen and meet for coffee...Not a mom...but an awesome woman...we love to help. www.OurMomsWork.org ...join to find joy at work...'Because when you love work...the party never ends.'



