Oklahoma Public School John Marshall Middle School Teacher Shoves Special Needs Student While Principal Watches

John Marshall Middle School: Teacher shoved a special needs student. Ana Munoz told officers the middle school principal lied to her face about what happened.

It scares me every day when I come with my daughter.” — Ana Munoz

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, November 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Marshall Middle School is back in the news today. The police stated that a teacher shoved a special needs student with autism to the ground, and the boy’s mother (Ana Munoz) told officers the middle school principal lied to her face about what happened. According to witnesses, parents are scared as a heavy police presence surrounded John Marshall Middle School once again. With 900 students currently attending school at this Oklahoma Public School, many recall earlier this month when videos surfaced of the all-out brawl involving students and teachers.One parent stated that this is an epidemic that must be addressed at a higher level. Over the past few months a number of allegations against teachers have come to light regarding violence, teachers on drugs, prostitution rings and sexual abuse arrest.According to police, the victim’s mother showed up to find her son “had a lump on his head.” The principal allegedly told her “he tripped and fell," but the mom demanded to see surveillance. The footage allegedly showed the teacher “blocking the door frame and then pushing the boy to the ground.”His mother also telling officers Principal Michael Harris was in the background watching the whole thing and “knowingly lied to her” about what happened.Harris is new to John Marshall Middle School. Harris replaced the former principal just weeks into the school year after continuous fights and calls to police. The shakeup even called for the creation of a mentoring program headed by Jimmy Lawson.“We need to press the restart button, and they were like, 'I like that,'” said Jimmy Lawson, who founded and created John Marshall Impact Team. “Bring in new administration and volunteers and providing a restart." Meanwhile, some parents are not satisfied, demanding there needs to be a second or third look at the reality at John Marshall Middle School. "I just can't understand what exactly it is,” Munoz said. The 12-year-old victim was taken to the hospital. The condition of the student is unclear. As for the teacher involved, police say they didn’t have enough information to sign a ticket for assault and battery at the time.Oklahoma City Public Schools released the following statement on the incident: "On October 30, 2019, school leaders were made aware of allegations against a staff member at John Marshall Enterprise Middle School. OKCPS takes all allegations involving the safety of our students and staff seriously, and District teams are currently reviewing the incident. As always, OKCPS works to ensure state law and board policies are followed, and if violations are found, they are quickly addressed. We cannot comment further on the specifics of the incident or the status of our investigation at this time."Lets hope that transparency is present in this case with a video present and it does not end up like a Norman, Oklahoma parent who saw the video even after she was lied to when the principal rolled a bus over and many children were injured. To this date, the case of Leslie Draper 's daughter is still on going.

