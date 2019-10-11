Is Oklahoma Public Schools Hiding Information?

OK TRUTH NEWS Are children safe in Oklahoma Public Schools? Former Peckham Superintendent: Gary Young Now is the time to ask this question... Oklahoma Public Schools Kids Are Out Focus

Violations are often swept under the carpet, despite mandatory reporting requirements in Oklahoma. Parents with children are fighting fiercely for transparency.

Sexual assault is on the rise in schools and administrators, coaches, teachers, aides, being caught in the crimes.” — Paul Walker

NORMAN, OK, USA, October 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sexual assault is on the rise in schools and administrators, coaches, teachers, aides, being caught in the crimes. There are instances that these individuals escape and go either under the radar or not prosecuted due to neglect, politics, human trafficking, and corruption.The Oklahoma State School Boards Association has said, "every person having reason to believe that a child under the age of 18 years of age is a victim of abuse or neglect shall report the matter directly to (DHS) The Department of Human Services. 10 A O.S. § 1-6 - 102. Reports shall be made to the State hotline @ 800-522-3511. This is not an option, there is a personal obligation and a duty of law and no school official may in any way prevent any person from making any report .Violations are often swept under the carpet, despite mandatory reporting requirements enacted by the State of Oklahoma. Parents with children are fighting fiercely for transparency . Too often,allegations and even convictions are deleted or purposely omitted from personnel records of those accused or under indictment and in some cases, convicted.The need for open records and transparency is critical! Unfortunately, Oklahoma is a hub for sex trafficking and the exploitation of children. With the increasing number of sexual misconduct allegations for administrators, teachers, and presiding or governing officials.

OK Truth News: Are You Watching For The Signs



