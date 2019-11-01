HHS Secretary Azar Statement on Steps to Fulfill President Trump’s Medicare Executive Order

Today, as part of delivering on President Trump’s Executive Order on Protecting and Improving Medicare for Our Nation’s Seniors, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services finalized policy changes under the Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and Ambulatory Surgical Center Payment System. HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement:

“The payment changes CMS announced today help fulfill President Trump’s promise to protect and strengthen Medicare. American patients deserve a system that treats them like a person, not a number. That means helping patients receive care in affordable, appropriate settings, which is the goal we are working toward through site-neutral payment policies. The President is also delivering access to the latest medical technology for seniors on Medicare, and we’re pleased to be taking steps toward that goal today.”

See CMS’s fact sheet here.